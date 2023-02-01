The Six Invitational 2023 will see the top teams around the world compete in front of a live audience and feature updates on the future of the game and its esports scene.

More information about the event is available here: https://rainbow6.com/SI2023EventGuide

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Ubisoft announced that the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Invitational 2023 will take place from February 7 to 19, in Montreal and Laval. As the crown jewel of the competitive year in Rainbow Six Siege, the event will see the top 20 teams worldwide compete for the title of World Champions and USD $3,000,000 prize pool. More than just a competition, the Six Invitational is a true moment of celebration for Rainbow Six Siege and will feature updates on the future of the game and its esports scene.

Six Invitational Crédit photo: Yann Roy, Ubisoft (CNW Group/Ubisoft Montréal)

For the first time since the Six Invitational 2020, the event will be open to the public for the final 3 days of the event, from February 17 to 19, at Place Bell, in Laval, Canada. The event will feature several activities on-site for fans to enjoy, including demo booths to try the new season of the game, meet & greet sessions with members of the Rainbow Six Siege Dev Team, meet & greet sessions with professional players, a merch store, and more!

The event will be split in 3 different phases:

Group Stage: from February 7 to 11 - Not open to the public.

- Playoffs Part 1: from February 13 to 15 - Not open to the public.

- Playoffs Part 2 & Grand Final: from February 17 to 19 - Open to the public, at Place Bell.

Concluding a season-long race, 16 teams have qualified to the event by scoring points in their respective regional leagues and during the Six Majors. The last 4 teams have earned their spot by making their way through regional Last Chance Qualifiers. Here are the 20 teams that will compete at the Six Invitational 2023:

w7m esports ( Latin America )

) Team BDS ( Europe )

) Wolves Esports ( Europe )

) DarkZero Esports ( North America )

) Team Liquid (LATAM)

Astralis ( North America )

) KOI ( Europe )

) M80 ( North America )

) Oxygen Esports ( North America )

) G2 Esports ( Europe )

) FaZe Clan ( Latin America )

) Soniqs ( North America )

) Heroic ( Europe )

) MNM Gaming ( Europe )

) Elevate ( Asia-Pacific )

) Cyclops athlete gaming ( Asia-Pacific )

) Dire Wolves (Asia-Pacific Qualifiers)

Team Secret (European Qualifiers)

LOS ONE (Latin American Qualifiers)

Spacestation Gaming (North American Qualifiers)

More details about the Six Invitational 2023 such as competitive format details, on-site activities, schedules, watch parties, and more, are available in the Event Guide: https://rainbow6.com/SI2023EventGuide

For more information about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Esports, please visit http://www.rainbow6.com/esports and follow us at https://twitter.com/R6esports and https://instagram.com/R6esports.

