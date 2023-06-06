SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The UP centre for pediatric emergencies and specialized care ("Centre UP") is opening its doors today in Saint-Eustache. The new clinic will be open 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and will offer an array of services for emergencies and medical consultations for children from 0 to 17 years of age.

The UP network is growing with a new clinic opening in Saint-Eustache. (CNW Group/UP centre d’urgences pédiatriques et soins spécialisés)

"After more than two years of working together with the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, the Centre Intégré de Santé et de Services Sociaux des Laurentides and the community, Centre UP is proud to be opening a new clinic in the Laurentians. After successfully creating access to the South Shore community at our first centre in Brossard, we couldn't wait to offer kids and parents on the North Shore of Montreal the same service and swift access to quality pediatric care close to home," said Sasha Dubrovsky, President and co-founder of UP centre for pediatric emergencies and specialized Care.

"We are so pleased to see the number of pediatric services available in the Laurentians grow. UP pediatric emergency and specialized care center is a partner of choice, offering services that complement what we offer in our hospitals. More resources to serve families means improved access to health care in the region, enabling us to better meet the needs of the population. " explained Rosemonde Landry, President and CEO of the CISSS des Laurentides.

"UP's vision is to create a network of pediatric emergency centres in several regions of Quebec, in order to provide better access to essential medical services for children and their families. This will be done in complementarity and partnership with existing services, the health care network in the communities we serve, the regional CI(U)SSS,and the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux . Our teams represent an important and essential support for front-line and hospital pediatric services," added Dr. Dubrovsky.

"Our team of pediatric healthcare professionals is dedicated to the well-being of our children and is committed to deliver quality care with a WOW!" explained Dr. Mher Barbarian, medical director and co-founder.

About UP centre for pediatric emergencies and specialized care: Founded in 2018, UP is a unique network of centres for pediatric emergencies and specialized pediatric care in the community. With its innovative vision, unique organizational model and exceptional team, UP provides considerable support to the healthcare network by offering children and teenagers access to care that is both human and efficient.

