Expanded recognition program in Canada spotlights community minded contractors who are playing their part to build communities throughout Canada.

CANADA, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Calling attention to the growing problem of construction industry tax fraud, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) is proud to expand the 'Community Builder' recognition campaign to shine a light on some of the many contractors who play by the rules, honouring their steadfast dedication to fair practices, worker rights, and industry excellence.

Construction industry tax fraud, labour trafficking and the underground economy hurt everyone and cost the Canadian economy billions. According to Statistics Canada, the gross domestic product (GDP) at market prices for underground economic activity in Canada was estimated to be $68.5 billion, or 2.7% of the total GDP, in 2021.

First launched in Canada in 2023, the Community Builder recognition program is part of a broader annual industry campaign titled 'Construction Industry Tax Fraud Days of Action,' where carpenters and millwrights throughout Canada and the United States are combatting tax fraud in the construction industry from April 13–19 with various events and engagements and calling on municipal, provincial, state and federal governments to partner with them and take steps to tackle this growing issue.

Once again in 2024, the 'Community Builder' recognition campaign recognizes carpenters and millwrights and their contractor partners in UBC's five councils in Canada:

Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights & Allied Workers

Conseil Régional Québécois

National Construction Council

Millwright Regional Council

Carpenters Regional Council

QUOTES

Builders who follow fair practices contribute to building their communities — roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and social services. We want to honour builders who are contributing to growth and development of communities across this country. Through UBC's 'Community Builder' recognition campaign, we are shining a well-deserved spotlight on some of these honest and trusted contractors."

- Jason Rowe, Canadian District Vice President, The United Brotherhood of Carpenters

About The United Brotherhood of Carpenters

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) is one of North America's largest building-trades unions, with over a half million members working in the construction and wood-products industries. The UBC is committed to providing the next generation of construction professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a demanding and competitive business.

With more than 140 years of experience in the construction industry, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) provides unmatched support for their members, highly skilled tradespeople for contractors, and leadership for the industry.

About the Construction Industry Tax Fraud Days of Action

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) has more than 500,000 members throughout the United States and Canada. Affiliates of the UBC have led the way in exposing cheaters and educating taxpayers and government representatives about the real harm that comes from construction industry employer tax fraud.

Every year, UBC runs a campaign to highlight the issue of tax fraud and the underground economy in the construction industry.

