New platform to invest over C$800 million in union-built infrastructure and real estate projects across Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") and the Canadian District of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (''UBC") today announced the launch of the Canadian Built Opportunities Platform, a new real assets investment strategy with a dual mandate aimed at generating attractive risk-adjusted returns on capital while supporting jobs for UBC union members. The platform launches with an initial commitment of over C$800 million, divided equally between infrastructure and real estate investments, and aims to reach over C$1 billion in assets within three years.

The Canadian Built Opportunities Platform is designed to deliver stable risk-adjusted returns for investors while creating meaningful and long-lasting opportunities for UBC's skilled tradespeople. All projects developed by the platform will use union labour, ensuring high standards for wages, workplace safety and benefits for union members from the Canadian District of the UBC. This partnership aims to strengthen local economies and support long-term employment in the skilled trades.

"The infrastructure and real estate strategy is about building more than just infrastructure and real estate—it's about building opportunity for union members and delivering lasting value to our communities. By investing directly in union-built projects, we're creating good-paying jobs, supporting apprenticeships and ensuring that the benefits of development stay with the workers who make it possible," said Jason Rowe, Canadian District Vice-President, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

Infrastructure investments will be managed by Fiera Infrastructure Inc. ("Fiera Infrastructure") under the leadership of Jamie Crotin, Managing Director. The mandate will focus on social and civil infrastructure, transportation and renewable energy projects that strengthen Canada's economy and deliver lasting benefits to its communities.

Real estate investments will be managed by Fiera Real Estate Investments Limited ("Fiera Real Estate"), led by Pierre Pelletier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Development and Debt, with a strategic focus on urban and multi-residential developments and industrial projects.

Investments will prioritize greenfield projects in multi-residential housing and essential public infrastructure.

John Valentini, President and CEO of Fiera Private Markets, noted, "Fiera's teams have delivered significant infrastructure and real estate projects across Canada by combining disciplined investment with operational excellence. With this new mandate, we are building a platform that sets a benchmark for value creation and real-world impact."

Maxime Ménard, Global President and CEO of Fiera Capital, added, "The Canadian Built Opportunities Platform is a testament to our ability to design and deliver high-impact, customized investment solutions. Our partnership with the Canadian District of the UBC is building on our experience in managing pension assets for multi-employers and redefining how investment capital can support skilled labour and local communities. This initiative is part of our commitment to leadership in responsible investing and to playing a part in building Canada's future prosperity."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult

https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Fiera Infrastructure

Fiera Infrastructure, an affiliate of Fiera Capital, is a leading global mid-market direct infrastructure investor operating across all subsectors of the infrastructure asset class. Led by a team of highly experienced and specialized professionals, the Firm leverages strong global relationships, with a local presence in Toronto, London and New York. Its rigorous approach to investment and asset management aligns with its long-term philosophy. Fiera Infrastructure has assets under management and commitments of C$4.4 billion as of March 31, 2025. The firm has invested in more than 90 infrastructure assets across renewables, telecommunications, transportation and public-private partnerships. For further information, please visit www.fierainfrastructure.com or follow Fiera Infrastructure on LinkedIn.

About Fiera Real Estate

Fiera Real Estate, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiera Capital, is a leading investment management company that, together with its affiliates, offers a global platform with a presence across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, focusing on core, value-add and opportunistic equity strategies and short to medium-term debt financing. The firm manages over C$11.6 billion of commercial real estate globally through a range of funds and accounts as at March 31, 2025. The highly diverse nature of its portfolio – in terms of both geographies and sectors – combined with a range of high-quality strategies provides investors with opportunities to diversify their exposure and customize their investment experience within the real estate asset class. For further information, please visit ca.fierarealestate.com or follow Fiera Real Estate on LinkedIn.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future events or, future performance reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events that do not refer to historical facts. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking statements relating to the Canadian Built Opportunities Platform's mandate and aimed returns. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, which make it possible for actual results or events to differ materially from management's expectations and that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements will not prove to be accurate. As a result, Fiera Capital does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the failure or delay in fulfilling the Canadian Built Opportunities Platform's mandate, including in connection with aimed returns. Additional risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Fiera Capital's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements and its latest Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Fiera Capital assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

