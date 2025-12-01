MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ) announced today that it has delivered notice to the registered holder of the Company's outstanding 8.25% senior subordinated unsecured debentures due December 31, 2026 (the "Debentures") to the effect that pursuant to the provisions of the trust indenture governing the Debentures dated June 29, 2023 (the "Indenture"), the Company will redeem all issued and outstanding Debentures, effective December 31, 2025 (the "Redemption Date").

There are $67,250,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures issued and outstanding as at the date hereof.

On the Redemption Date, subject to compliance with the Indenture, holders of the Debentures will receive, for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, a payment equal to the $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The rights of the holders of the Debentures under the terms thereof and under the Indenture shall cease to be effective as of the Redemption Date.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Analysts and Investors : Natalie Medak, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 416 884-4236, [email protected]