The Unexpected Influencers Driving Technology, Travel and Wellness Trends in 2026

Four trends Canadians aged 55+ are setting as leading indicators for businesses and all Canadians

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians 55+ now make up one-third of the population in Canada. There's power in this demographic and their ability to influence trends and overlooking their influence could mean missing the boat on meaningful opportunities. At HomeEquity Bank, we acknowledge and celebrate them as trendsetters – and we're sharing some of the biggest ways Canadians 55+ will shape 2026.

New data from HomeEquity Bank’s 2026 predictions survey with Ipsos reveals a pivotal shift: older Canadians are not just catching up digitally - they’re leading the way with responsible and informed financial engagement. (CNW Group/HomeEquity Bank)

"We believe life after 55 is an opportunity, not a limitation," said Yvonne Ziomecki-Fisher, Chief Customer, Brand and Advice Officer at HomeEquity Bank. "Older Canadians are not just participating in the digital age; they're driving the change, adopting AI and using technology in ways that align with their vision for vibrant and independent living."

Here are the top trends for Canadians 55+ in 2026:

AI Adoption is Accelerating. And Breaking Stereotypes

According to a new Ipsos survey commissioned by HomeEquity Bank, four in 10 Canadians aged 55+ are interested in trying AI features in the programs and applications they already use in the coming year. And more than a third (35%) plan to experiment with AI in 2026. This increases to 39 per cent among older men and those aged 55-64.



For Canadians 55+ who are no longer part of the labour market, the common narrative of AI "replacing jobs" becomes less personally relevant. Instead, AI is being used as a personal assistant, enhancing their lifestyle rather than disrupting it. This shift in perspective highlights the value of AI in augmenting life as an enabler, rather than displacing human capabilities. For instance, smart home technologies that simplify daily tasks like managing household security, climate control and grocery ordering; trip planning and language learning and translation tools for travel; combatting loneliness with chatbot companions; and financial management tools that enhance budgeting, investment monitoring and fraud detection. As AI becomes more integrated into retirees' lives, they may become advocates for its responsible and ethical use, shaping how future generations embrace and perceive AI.



"Seeing older Canadians adopt AI isn't just inspiring; it's exactly what we'd expect from the generation that invented the internet, drove the global tech boom and shaped today's world of innovation," added Ziomecki-Fisher.



Confidence in Digital Transactions Continues to Grow

Just over 80 per cent (81%) of older Canadians feel comfortable with online transactions, including shopping and booking travel. Confidence in online transactions among Canadians 55+ signals a pivotal shift in their role within the digital economy. The research found that spending across multiple categories (travel, health & wellness, hobbies & recreation and entertainment) will stay the same or increase for the majority of older Canadians. This finding contrasts sharply with belt-tightening headlines.



This willingness to use online transactions highlights the importance of creating secure, inclusive and user-friendly digital ecosystems that older Canadians will be able to trust, as scams and fraud remain a concern for this highly-targeted group. Businesses and policymakers that prioritize the unique needs of this group will be better positioned to capitalize on this demographic's growing digital engagement while fostering long-term loyalty, security and societal inclusivity.



The Domestic Travel Boom is Here to Stay

Almost half (47%) of older Canadians plan to travel more within Canada in the coming year, perhaps a reflection of glowing-hearted patriotism. And 70 per cent of older Canadians intend to maintain or increase their travel budgets, signalling strong economic confidence and prioritizing travel as an important aspect of their lifestyle.



This suggests that older adults view travel as a valuable and non-negotiable expense, even in challenging economic climates. Older travellers often prioritize comfort, accessibility and ease of travel. Companies that offer mobility-friendly options, such as direct routes, minimal physical strain and accommodations for older individuals, will gain an edge.



Health and Wellness Spending is Re-Writing the Consumer Spending Hierarchy

The vast majority (90%) of Canadians aged 55+ are maintaining or increasing their spending on health and wellness. This includes fitness programs, nutrition planning and preventative care. Furthermore, three-quarters (76%) say they would reduce other spending before cutting back here. Spending on hobbies and recreational activities is set to stay the same or rise for eight in 10 (81%) older Canadians.



"The fact that three-quarters of Canadians 55 and better would reduce spending on non-essentials to preserve their health and wellness budget demonstrates the intrinsic value this demographic places on well-being. For businesses, this highlights health and wellness as critical to both consumer loyalty and long-term economic planning," said Ziomecki-Fisher.



"The perception of aging is long overdue for a rewrite," said Ziomecki-Fisher. "At HomeEquity Bank, we are proud to walk alongside these generations, developing financial solutions that enable them to live retirement on their terms."

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions, including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset -- their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca.

About the Study

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of HomeEquity Bank that was fielded online between December 1-3, 2025. A total of n=1000 Canadians aged 55+ participated in the survey which was fielded via the Ipsos' panel. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 3.8 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults 55+ been surveyed.

