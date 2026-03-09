New HomeEquity Bank Campaign Underscores the Value of Time and Wisdom in Homeownership

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - HomeEquity Bank has launched the next chapter of its brand story, honouring Canadians who played the long game – and won. The campaign is built on a simple belief: the most meaningful wealth doesn't appear overnight. Like wisdom, it builds over time.

For Canadians aged 55+, decades of homeownership represent more than a financial milestone. It reflects hard work, wise choices, and memories shared. This campaign reframes the home as both a symbol of wisdom earned and a strategic asset to support retirement goals with confidence and control.

Unlock the equity you’ve worked so hard to build. With our CHIP Reverse Mortgage, discover how your home equity can be put towards renovations, retirement, and so much more. Speed Speed

"We want to celebrate the dedication Canadians put into homeownership," said Niary Toodakian, VP Brand and PR at HomeEquity Bank. "For Canadians 55 and better, the value of their homes goes far beyond dollars. It encompasses experiences, confidence, and the freedom to make choices that shape their retirement."

The campaign launches with a 60-second anthem inspired by the line, "If these walls could talk." The narrative positions the home as a quiet witness to milestones and everyday moments, reinforcing the idea that wisdom, like equity, compounds over time. Because for Canadians 55 and better, it's not just about growing old, it's about growing wise. Developed in partnership with Lifelong Crush, the fully integrated campaign includes television, online video, social, digital, out-of-home and radio.

With 40 years of experience as Canada's leading and original provider of reverse mortgages, HomeEquity Bank has built a long track record helping Canadians 55 and better unlock the benefits of having played -- and won -- the long game. While the campaign celebrates the emotional value of the home, it also highlights how home equity can support retirement planning. Through its flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage and related solutions designed for the unique needs of older homeowners, HomeEquity Bank enables Canadians to access a portion of their home equity as part of a comprehensive financial plan -- whether to supplement income, support gifting, or plan estates -- providing greater flexibility and financial choice while remaining in the home they love.

"When people look back on the life they've created in their home, it's deeply personal," said Christina Yu, Partner & Chief Creative Officer at Lifelong Crush. "For many Canadians, staying in that home matters. This new campaign recognizes that the equity built over decades is not just financial value, it's earned freedom."

Creative was developed by Lifelong Crush in partnership with OMD, Merchant, Saints Editorial, Darling VFX, and Eggplant.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank (HEB) is the original and leading provider of reverse mortgages in Canada. HEB is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions, including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage product. The company was founded in 1986 to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset -- their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HEB is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca.

About Lifelong Crush

Lifelong Crush is a multidisciplinary creative agency focused on creating consumer crushes in today's Attention Economy. To break through the clutter and spark long-term devotion, we unshackle ourselves from category norms and traditional media conventions to earn outsized attention. The result is high-impact moments that leave lasting impressions. This approach has earned Lifelong Crush industry recognition, including back-to-back podium finishes (2024 and 2025) as one of Strategy's Small Agencies of the Year, a Gold Effie win in 2025, and a #2 ranking on the ICA Power List for Fastest-Climbing Agency in Canada. LLC is creating consumer crushes for all kinds of clients including Canadian Women & Sport, Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Destination Toronto, Fever-Tree Canada, HomeEquity Bank, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, Lee Valley, Nature's Way, OK Tire, Plan International Canada and Scarborough Health Network Foundation. Visit LLC here

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

