HomeEquity Bank Appoints Yousry Bissada as New President & CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - HomeEquity Bank, provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, is pleased to welcome Yousry Bissada as its new President & CEO, effective Thursday, January 15th. With more than 30 years of leadership experience in the mortgage and financial services sectors, Mr. Bissada will guide HomeEquity Bank through its next chapter of growth and innovation.

Mr. Bissada's deep knowledge of mortgage lending, deposit-funded mortgages and digital transformation will build on the Bank's legacy as Canada's leading provider of reverse mortgage solutions for homeowners aged 55+.

"It's an honour to join HomeEquity Bank as it enters its 40th year. I've admired this company and its people, watching as it built a reputation for empowering older Canadians and their families to thrive financially," said Mr. Bissada. "I'm excited to be part of this team and help grow something truly special. I also look forward to once again working with mortgage broker partners across the country."

"On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to welcome Yousry to HomeEquity Bank. His deep expertise is exactly what the organization needs to continue its track record of responsible growth and industry leadership," said Dan Jauernig, interim President & CEO, who will now resume his role as Chair of HomeEquity Bank's Board of Directors. "We are confident Yousry's leadership will drive impactful innovation and deliver lasting value for our clients and stakeholders."

As the leading provider of reverse mortgages in Canada, the Bank continues to achieve a strong and steady upward trajectory, growing its portfolio by more than $1 billion year-over-year in recent years; now a $10-billion institution after another record year in 2025. Under Mr. Bissada's leadership, this growth will be reinforced by investments in digital innovation in step with the growing online savviness of Canadians 55+.

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions, including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage product. The company was founded in 1986 to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset -- their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca.

