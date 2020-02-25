The Travel Corporation Presents International Women's Day 2020 Talks and Panel Session in Toronto

"In celebration of International Women's Day, we wanted to offer our five female trailblazers a platform to share their inspirational stories with the travel community and empower others to make a positive impact," said Marie Anne MacRae, Global VP of Strategic Partnerships for The Travel Corporation and Event Co-Host . "Each of the women that will be featured at our event have unique global perspectives and experiences to share about the way travel has profoundly impacted their professional, personal development and overall success."

Guests will have the chance to win incredible door prizes worth several thousand dollars, including a trip for two to Europe, and enjoy meaningful networking opportunities.

Please follow this link to register for the FREE event.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: International Women's Day 2020 #TTCIWD Talks and Panel

WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM (doors open at 5:30 PM)

WHERE: Isabel Bader Theatre, 93 Charles St. West, Toronto, ON, M5S 2C7

WHO: Patricia Schultz, NY Times Best-Selling Author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die & Trafalgar Global Brand Ambassador; Roxanne Joyal, CEO of ME to WE, Social Entrepreneur, Women's Empowerment Advocate; Sarain Fox, Storyteller and The TreadRight Foundation "People" Ambassador; Nadine Sykora, Travel Expert and YouTuber; Ami Vitale, Award-winning National Geographic Photographer and Filmmaker

CO-HOSTS: Sheralyn Berry, President of Contiki Canada and Marie Anne MacRae, Global VP of Strategic Partnerships for The Travel Corporation

SPONSORS: Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Ireland

For more information, please visit www.ttc.com or join the conversation on social media on Twitter or Instagram using #TTC100.

About The Travel Corporation:

The Travel Corporation (TTC) is a highly successful, family owned and passionately run international travel group. Our philosophy is simple – to create enriching experiences for travellers by combining an unbeatable amalgamation of exceptional service and consistent quality at great value. Whether a family or a couple, a group, or traveling solo – TTC offers holiday experiences for everyone. Our multi-award-winning portfolio ranges from luxury hotels and boutique river cruises, to independent holiday package companies and a variety of guided travel experiences. For more information about TTC, visit www.ttc.com. #MakeTravelMatter

About The TreadRight Foundation:

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation's (TTC) family of brands, The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit working to help safeguard the planet, wildlife & people for generations to come. To date, TreadRight has supported over 50 sustainable tourism projects worldwide. The Foundation's guiding principle is to encourage sustainable tourism through conservation, leadership and support for communities. The Foundation's priorities are set by the Steering Committee. Past project partners include WWF, Conservation International, WildAid, The Travel Foundation and The National Trust in the UK. Current initiatives include supporting various women's social enterprises, the recently announced Wildlife Conservation Society's Big Cat fund, WE.org and working with inspiring nature advocates like Céline Cousteau, Costas Christ and Terri Irwin. To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at TreadRight.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using our hashtag #MakeTravelMatter.

Make Travel Matter Pledge:

We will make travel matter – for our planet, for people and for wildlife.

Learn more about our pledge and join us: https://www.treadright.org/pledge/.

