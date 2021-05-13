The rare performance will air during the nationwide JUNO Awards broadcast on June 6 on all CBC platforms and around the world on cbcmusic.ca/junos

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today that 15-time JUNO Award-winning band and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, The Tragically Hip , will perform with singer-songwriter, Feist during The 50th Annual JUNO Awards. The performance from Toronto will be broadcast on Sunday, June 6, 2021 airing nationwide at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and streaming globally on CBCmusic.ca/junos .

"We're really happy to be performing on The 50th Annual JUNO Awards," said the band. "We've known Leslie Feist for over 20 years, having toured together in 1999. We are all huge fans and Gord loved her. It's an honour to be able to play one of our songs with her. It's been such a difficult year for our fellow musicians, we wanted to do something to honour them in a way that would make Gord smile."

"I had a chance to tour with The Hip early on in my touring life, for something like a year," said Feist. "Getting to be a fly on the wall of a camp that operated with such warmth and community by day, and then watch them transform and transcend every night to touch so many people was my first big education. I was a kid in their midst and I'm touched to be invited into the clan now, to play alongside them. The only way I'm making any sense of it is to imagine I'll be singing backups for Gord, and know my 20-year-old self wouldn't believe it. Like the rest of Canada, I'll be so happy to hear these kings of song play again, and am very honoured to join them as they receive their Humanitarian Award."

The Tragically Hip will also receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada, which will be presented to them by Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees and rock icons, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush. The Humanitarian Award recognizes outstanding Canadian artists whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond.

