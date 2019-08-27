The Tragically Hip Radio now available exclusively on SiriusXM

The new channel, available via SiriusXM Streaming, will feature curated music from across The Tragically Hip's vast catalogue and will celebrate the band's musical legacy. Listeners will also have exclusive access to never-been-aired live recordings from the band's personal vault; archived interviews and track-by-track sit downs with Gord Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair; solo work from all members; plus the band will host and program specialty shows from their iconic Bathouse Studios. The channel will also feature hosted programs with and music from other prominent artists who have been influenced by the band.

"It's an honour to be asked to stand in the same light as some of our heroes," said the band. "We are thrilled to be a part of the programing and development of The Tragically Hip Radio on SiriusXM."

"The Tragically Hip's place in history as one of the most influential and important Canadian bands ever cannot be disputed," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music Programming, SiriusXM Canada. "We are so excited to work with the band and give our subscribers access to their incredible catalogue and exclusive content that they cannot access anywhere else."

SiriusXM's The Tragically Hip Radio is live now on channel 757. SiriusXM subscribers can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.ca/plans/essential to sign up and get access to the channel now.

Fans can join the conversation online now and share their favourite The Tragically Hip songs, memories and more using #TheHipRadio.

The Tragically Hip Radio is an example of SiriusXM music channels created with iconic and leading artists including The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Eminem, LL COOL J, Elvis Presley and more.

For more information on SiriusXM Canada, please visit siriusxm.ca.

