The Tragically Hip and SiriusXM Canada kick off summer with an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall

Members of the iconic band will celebrate the official start to summer on Victoria Day weekend with a special SiriusXM Town Hall on May 21, featuring new and previously unreleased music

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced The Tragically Hip Summer Kick-Off Town Hall, featuring Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair and Patrick Downie. The band will sit down for a live discussion and interview, premiering their new album Saskadelphia on Friday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

This exclusive event will livestream on The Tragically Hip's social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, alongside SiriusXM Canada's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels, and The Tragically Hip Radio (ch. 757) – the band's one and only official channel - which will also be taking over The Verge (ch. 173) all weekend long.

Hosted by SiriusXM Canada's Jeff Leake, SiriusXM's The Tragically Hip Summer Kick-Off Town Hall will showcase the band, live from their respective homes and virtually together again for their first public interview since June 2020. In an intimate conversation, Rob, Johnny, Paul, Gord and Patrick will reminisce about long weekends past, discuss their upcoming JUNO Awards performance with Feist, reflect on their 2021 Humanitarian Award, and share key insights into the making of Saskadelphia.

Fans can bring The Tragically Hip everywhere they go this Victoria Day weekend, as The Tragically Hip Radio will be taking over SiriusXM's satellite station The Verge (ch. 173) from May 21- 24 for a limited engagement. In addition to the Town Hall live event, listeners can tune in for music, interviews and recordings of past performances – including a previously unreleased live performance airing on Sunday, May 23. For a full schedule of The Tragically Hip programming, click here.

Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Subscribers can listen to The Tragically Hip Radio online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM app, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Visit Siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

