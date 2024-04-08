The Tourism Partnership of Niagara Welcomes Darryl MacMillan as New Executive Director

NIAGARA, ON, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tourism Partnership of Niagara (TPN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darryl MacMillan as its new Executive Director. With over 20 years of experience in strategy development, brand marketing, government relations, and executive leadership, MacMillan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

MacMillan's extensive background includes serving as a board director at the Ontario Craft Wineries, where he played a pivotal role in developing strategic plans and negotiating agreements with government and industry stakeholders. Notably, he contributed significantly to the development of the Ontario Wine Industry's 2030 Vision document, showcasing his commitment to shaping the future of the wine tourism and hospitality sectors.

Tina Truszyk, Chairwoman of TPN, expressed confidence in MacMillan's abilities, stating, "Darryl's deep multi-level government relations experience advocating for stakeholders in the Canadian winegrowing, hospitality, and tourism industries make him a great fit for this position. His strategic vision and leadership will be valuable in advancing TPN's mission to enhance and grow Niagara's tourism region."

The Tourism Partnership of Niagara, a non-profit industry-led organization funded by the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries, is one of 13 Regional Tourism Organizations in Ontario (TPN is officially designated as RTO2). Collaborating with sub-regional partners such as Niagara Falls Tourism, Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake, and others, TPN aims to establish Niagara as the No. 1 international tourism destination in North America.

"Our goal is to develop a compelling leisure destination brand that strengthens Niagara's reputation as a world-renowned travel destination," said MacMillan. "I am thrilled to join TPN in its mission to promote this vibrant region and drive tourism growth."

About Tourism Partnership of Niagara

Tourism Partnership of Niagara (TPN) is a non-profit industry led organization funded by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport (MTCS). We are one of thirteen Regional Tourism Organizations in the Province of Ontario (RTO2). Our sub-regional partners Niagara Falls Tourism, Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake, City of St. Catharines Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Niagara Benchlands and Niagara's South Coast Tourism Association. The Tourism Partnership of Niagara plays a leadership role in the Niagara Tourism and Hospitality apparatus that helps to shape the Niagara narrative to attract business and leisure consumers to Niagara in providing a world-class, four-season travel destination to domestic and international markets.

