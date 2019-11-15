The Toronto Christmas Market Kicks Off Its 10th Year with a Surprise Performance by One of Canada's Most Recognizable Voices, Chantal Kreviazuk

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Toronto Christmas Market celebrated the opening of its 10th year with the lighting of its iconic Christmas tree followed by a surprise performance by Canadian artist Chantal Kreviazuk.

Kreviazuk delighted fans with a memorable performance of beloved Christmas classics and brand new music from her first Christmas album, the 10-track "Christmas Is A Way Of Life, My Dear."

"We are proud that in less than a decade, millions of Torontonians and tourists alike have embraced the Toronto Christmas Market and have made our holiday tradition their holiday tradition," said Toronto Christmas Market Creator and Executive Director, Mathew Rosenblatt. "This year's opening night festivities were made even more special by the addition of our talented guest, Chantal Kreviazuk, and the captivating sounds of the Dixon Hall Music School."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be the special guest opening the Toronto Christmas Market," said Kreviazuk. "What an amazing way to kick off the holiday season, and perform music from my holiday album for the very first time."

The Market is centred around a 50-foot Balsam Fir Christmas tree that has been decorated with more than 40,000 lights and new blue and silver decorations. It will stand for the duration of the Market.

At this year's Toronto Christmas Market, holiday-lovers can expect to gather around the Christmas tree, snap photos by the new Poinsettia wall and indulge in the foods of the Christmas Market while sipping on mulled wine and seasonal warm drinks. This season offers even more music and entertainment on the main stage with nearly 500 performers including carolers, choirs, dancers, musicians, and holiday elves and Santa himself. Holiday fans will want to check out the enhanced, dramatic 100-foot light tunnel.

Continuing with the Market's annual tradition of giving, the Toronto Christmas Market will offer free admission on the first two opening weekends to anyone who brings eight cans of food to donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank. Participants can drop off the canned goods at the large donation bin outside the Ticket Tent in exchange for a ticket.

The Toronto Christmas Market is open Tuesday to Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, from November 14th to December 22nd. While the Toronto Christmas market does not operate on Mondays, the shops and restaurants of the Distillery Historic District are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. onwards.

To purchase weekend tickets or for more information on the city's most magical holiday tradition, visit www.torontochristmasmarket.com

About the Toronto Christmas Market

The Toronto Christmas Market takes place in Toronto's Distillery Historic District from November 14 to December 22, 2019. The event, celebrating its 10th year, recreates the romance and magic of traditional European Christmas markets which date back to the early 1400s. The Toronto Christmas Market features non-stop entertainment, European food delicacies, unique gift items from around the world, outdoor heated beer and mulled wine gardens, and a 50+ foot Christmas tree decorated with more than 40,000 lights and ornaments. A perennial favourite, the Toronto Christmas Market has been included in CN Traveler's "Best Christmas Markets Around the World," The Boston Globe's "Best Christmas Markets in North America," The Telegraph's "10 Magical Tours to the World's Best Christmas Markets," Reader's Digest "8 Must Visit Christmas Markets from Around the World," and Fodor's list of the "World's 10 Best Holiday Markets."

