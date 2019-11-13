The Top 5 Travel Accessories on the Planet, According to FlightHub and JustFly

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Are you a frequent flyer? Do you plan one fabulous vacation a year? Or are you planning the trip of a lifetime? No matter how often you fly, here are some handy gadgets suggested by FlightHub and JustFly that you need to know about, to make things as easy as possible when you're on the go.

1. Electronic luggage scale.

Travel Accessories

There are a lot more rules, restrictions and fees when it comes to baggage these days. This little gadget is a good way to make sure you don't get carried away when packing your carry-on, or the luggage you're planning to check. Thanks to this lightweight little luggage scale you won't get hit with unexpected baggage fees. Plus, it's so compact you can slip it in your suitcase or purse and be ready to re-weigh before you go home, to make sure the shopping sprees and souvenirs don't add up to extra baggage fees.

2. Ultralight packing cube.

First suitcases got wheels. So smart. Then came these. They're a super-smart way to keep your clothes and accessories neat and organized. They're made with lightweight material and zippers with semi-rigid frames that hold their shape to make packing and unpacking a breeze. Look for mesh tops for ventilation and visibility which are also key for travelling simplicity.

3. Collapsible water bottle.

With so many prices and designs to choose from, you'll find the one for you online in no time. They don't shatter, leak or dent. Look for one that's made of non-toxic materials and is certified BPA free. The foldability and durability make it ideal for travel, so you can stay hydrated when you're flying high.

4. Silk travel pillow

Who hasn't seen this story online lately? A supermodel awakes on a long overnight flight with not a hair out of place, and no sleep-wrinkles to be found anywhere on her face. The haggard traveller next to her, so amazed at her perfect appearance, just had to ask her how she slept so well and woke up looking like new. The model's response probably included lots of water (of course), and a sleep eye mask to block out light. But her secret was a silk pillow she always packs. Famous people like Cindy Crawford say that silk pillowcases are great for their hair and skin. If silk is good enough for her, it's good enough for us! Look for a silk travel pillow online, anytime. Starting at just $29.00 it's worth its weight in pure silk.

5. The cheapest airfare and best deal in town, to get out of town.

So many gadgets are designed to make flying as easy as possible. But making travelling easier starts with getting a great price on your flight. FlightHub and JustFly are online travel agencies that understand this to the core. They understand that "easy" makes people "happy". FlightHub, and their American brand JustFly, strive to do 3 things very well; offer the best flight options, provide the lowest priced airfare, and deliver the easiest customer experience.

"Over 5 million people book with FlightHub and JustFly every year," states Matt Keezer. "Our reviews show that our happy repeat customers keep coming back for our simpler process, cheaper prices, and better itineraries." Happy flying!

