THE TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 DATES!

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival has announced that the 2023 edition will take place June 22-25 on the Rideau River in the beautiful setting of Mooney's Bay Park.

The 2023 edition is a Dragon Boat Canada Race Series Event and promises to be one of the most exciting summer events in Ottawa and is a premier dragon boat festival on the North American dragon boat calendar.

Early bird registration is now open. Teams registering between November 1 - 30 will receive an early bird rate of $1400 before fees increase to $1500 on December 1 and $1750 on March 1. Out of Town teams will receive a discounted rate of $1095 while teams in the Accessibility, Breast Cancer Paddlers, Community, Youth, Paradragons and All Cancer Paddlers divisions will receive a reduced rate of $950. Teams include up to 30 members competing in community, corporate and competitive divisions over two days of racing.

Participants from all backgrounds and skill levels, from beginners to world champions, will have the opportunity to compete for greatness in a diverse range of divisions including the Sue Holloway Cup, named after Olympic medalist and Canadian Sports Hall of Famer for teams who are registered with Dragon Boat Canada. Teams will also hit the water to compete in the Breast Cancer Paddlers (BCP) Cup, teams whose members are breast cancer survivors, Pride Challenge Cup, the first 2SLGBTQ+ dragon boat division in Canada, introduced in 2016 and theAccessibility Challenge Cup for paddlers with a disability, their caregivers and supporters to experience the sport. Masters Challenge Cup welcomes teams whose members are 49 or older while the Youth Challenge Cup brings together teams whose members are 12 - 17 years of age. The festival's newest divisions include the Paradragons Challenge Cup, whose members are para-athletes and the All Cancer Paddlers Challenge Cup, consisting of athletes of all genders and ages who are survivors of any type of cancer. These divisions and many more are some of the highlights of the weekend's events.

About the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival

The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is one of the world's premier regattas featuring two days of racing and four days of artistic programming. Upon its launch the event was immediately embraced by the local community. The festival presents the sport of dragon boating and combines it with Canadian summer water-sport culture.

The event offers free admission to a variety of artistic programming which reflects the rich diversity of Canada's culture. Prominently featured are presentations from heritage performers, dancers, musicians, artisans and family entertainers, marquee concerts, amusement attractions, sports demonstrations, a variety of artisans, exhibitors, delicious culinary treats, beach-side bar, children's area and non-stop racing in community, corporate and competitive divisions.

