The Thornhill Club Celebrates Centennial Milestone

THORNHILL, ON, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - One of the GTA's oldest private golf and country clubs, The Thornhill Club, marks the beginning of its centennial year with the hosting of the 2022 Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts, January 5-9.

The winner of this Southern Ontario regional event qualifies to compete with 15 other teams at the Canadian women's championship for an opportunity to represent Canada at the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship, March 19-27 in Prince George, British Columbia.

The Ontario Scotties is just one of a number of noteworthy events that have been hosted by Thornhill during its 100-year history.

Officially opened on June 14, 1922 as The Thornhill Golf and Country Club, the golf course was designed by Canada's master architect Stanley Thompson who created 150 golf courses during his career. Host to numerous provincial and national events, the most significant is the 1945 Canadian Open, famously won by PGA Tour legend Byron Nelson during his record-holding string of 11 consecutive professional golf tournament victories.

The club became a year-round facility with the addition of a curling rink in 1963.

Thornhill will add another high-profile event during its centennial year when it hosts some of the best male amateur golfers in the world during the 2022 Canadian Men's Mid-Amateur Championship, August 22-26. The winner of this event gains an exemption to the 2023 Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, North York, Ontario.



Golf journalist, author and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Lorne Rubenstein, and sports journalist and curling commentator Bob Weeks teamed up to write The Thornhill Club, 100 Years, An Illustrated History to memorialize Thornhill's anniversary.

The 132-page book, which becomes available on January 13, dives into the back stories and accomplishments of Thompson, Nelson and Thornhill's own hall of famers head pro Joe Noble and course superintendent Dave Gourlay. Notable Canadian amateur golfers Marlene Stewart Streit and Thornhill's own Judith Kyrinis, and former member and singer Anne Murray are also profiled.

The club's curling champions and builders are also featured including Karri-Lee Grant, Chrissy Cadorin, Peter Cadorin, George Karrys, Colleen Madonia and Austin Palmer.



All sections of the club including golf, curling, tennis and bridge are planning special centennial events for 2022.

