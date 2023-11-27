Upcoming performances will support Arthritis Society Canada's mission to fight the fire of arthritis

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Critically acclaimed Canadian vocal group, The Tenors, are proud to announce a new partnership with Arthritis Society Canada. In their role, The Tenors will support Arthritis Society Canada's mission to fight the fire of arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support through awareness campaigns, special events and fundraising performances.

"We are excited to work with Arthritis Society Canada," said The Tenors. "Our personal experiences with arthritis within our families have made this partnership deeply meaningful to us. We look forward to creating hope, healing, and harmony in the years ahead, and together, helping to end the agony of arthritis."

The Tenors' harmonious melodies and uplifting performances have a unifying effect, reminding people of our shared humanity. Their involvement as ambassadors with Arthritis Society Canada amplifies this message of compassion and togetherness, fostering a sense of collective responsibility towards social change.

The months ahead will include live musical performances by The Tenors at Arthritis Fire Ball™ in Vancouver on May 11, 2024, Toronto on November 2, 2024, as well as Bal en feu in Montreal on November 16, 2024.

"We are thrilled to have The Tenors raise awareness across Canada for arthritis, an incurable and devasting disease," said Trish Barbato, president and CEO at Arthritis Society Canada.

View The Tenors' partnership announcement video, here. Beginning with The Tenors' Holiday Tour this November and December, the group will donate $1 from the sale of each ticket to Arthritis Society Canada.

Formed in 2007, the vocal group is comprised of Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, Alberto Urso, and Mark Masri. Known for their unique fusion of classical and pop music, often referred to as operatic pop, The Tenors have graced the stage alongside legendary artists including Sting, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many more. To learn more about The Tenors, visit www.tenorsmusic.com.

About Arthritis Society Canada

Arthritis Society Canada represents the six million people in Canada living with arthritis today, and the millions more who are impacted or at risk. Fueled by the trust and support of our donors and volunteers, Arthritis Society Canada is fighting arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support. We are Canada's largest charitable funder of cutting-edge arthritis research. We will not give up our efforts until everyone is free from the agony of arthritis. Arthritis Society Canada is accredited under Imagine Canada's Standards Program. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit arthritis.ca.

