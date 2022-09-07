The Technology Access Centre model celebrates a decade of success: new report

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Tech-Access Canada released a new report titled "Technology Access Centres: A Decade of Success!" A Technology Access Centre (TAC) is a state-of-the-art applied research and innovation centre affiliated with a Canadian college or CEGEP, specializing in a particular field of expertise and providing applied research, technical services, and training/knowledge mobilization. There are currently 60 TACs operating across Canada with diverse areas of innovation expertise.

The report reflects on the successful TAC model and covers what TACs do, who are they, how they benefit industry, and how they contribute to Canada's innovation ecosystem and enable a thriving economy.

The report is available to read and download at: https://tech-access.ca/resources/

The report was authored by Nathalie Méthot, Director - Office of Research and Innovation, Collège La Cité, and Chair, Tech-Access Canada, David Berthiaume, CEO - Kemitek, Cégep de Thetford, and ex-officio Chair, Tech-Access Canada, and Ken Doyle, Executive Director, Tech-Access Canada.

"TACs are a uniquely Canadian innovation and, as a public resource, are designed to be local, accessible, and affordable. TACs are a source of pride in their communities and help build resilient regional economies", said Nathalie Méthot - Collège La Cité and Chair of Tech-Access Canada

Last year, the TACs assisted over 5,000 Canadian businesses – over 80% were small businesses – advance their products, processes and services by:



conducting applied research and development projects focused on company problems;



offering specialized technical services and objective advice; and



providing training related to new types of equipment and processes.

"The TACs are nationally-recognized research centres with a shared purpose that operate independently from each other. Together, however, they form a highly cohesive system, which is essential to the TAC model. This strong network is essential to obtain consistency at local, regional, and national levels", said David Berthiaume – CEO of Kemitek.

The TACs' industry-friendly Intellectual Property policies put the IP in the hands of industry to commercially exploit, a tremendous benefit for small firms hoping to stay nimble and expand.

"TACs do the heavy lifting required to help businesses catapult innovative new ideas scribbled on the back of napkins to lucrative markets in Canada and worldwide. The TACs also provide objective advice and help firms de-risk the adoption of novel technologies", said Ken Doyle, Executive Director, Tech-Access Canada.

Established in 2015, Tech-Access Canada is a not-for-profit organization acting as the national network of Canada's TACs. Tech-Access Canada shares best practices among members and administers various initiatives using the TACs as a dedicated team of service providers, including the Interactive Visits Program, TAC360, and the Jump Ball Initiative.

Learn more about the TACs at tech-access.ca

SOURCE Tech-Access Canada

For further information: Ken Doyle, Executive Director, Tech-Access Canada, Phone: 613.209.3279, Email: [email protected], Twitter: @TechAccessCDA, 350 Sparks St., Suite 909 | Ottawa, Ontario | K1R 7S8, MeetTheTACs.ca | TAC360.ca | InteractiveVisits.ca | TACJumpBall.ca