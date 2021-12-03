The Teamsters come to the aid of disaster victims in British Columbia

Teamsters Canada, Teamsters Joint Councils 36, 52, 90 and 91 will donate a total of $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for flood relief in British Columbia.

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Teamsters Canada, Teamsters Joint Councils 36, 52, 90 and 91 will donate a total of $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for flood relief in British Columbia.

After devastating forest fires last September, British Columbia is now experiencing historic torrential rains that have literally flooded an entire portion of the province.

As a result, flooding, mudslides and landslides have paralyzed most major roads in southern British Columbia. In addition, weather conditions over the next few days could affect the work of emergency teams trying to rebuild destroyed roads and bridges.

"The victims need help, which is why the Teamsters Union is making this donation to the Canadian Red Cross," said the President of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte. "It goes without saying that our thoughts are with our friends in British Columbia, whom we invite to be careful when traveling."

"The Teamsters have always responded to tragedies such as this one," explained Stan Hennessy, president of Joint Council 36 and International Vice-President. "I also want to recognize the tireless and courageous work of the emergency teams who are doing a tremendous job on the ground."

"We're keeping our fingers crossed that the situation will improve in the coming days," concludes François Laporte. "I will continue to monitor the situation closely with the International Vice-President Hennessy and the other Teamsters officers in British Columbia. »

Brother Craig McInnes, President of Joint Council 52 and International Vice President, also did not hesitate to help the people of British Columbia by donating $50,000 on behalf of the Teamsters in Ontario.

"When it's time to help, the Teamsters are there," he said.

The Teamsters Union invites its members, its local unions and the Canadian population to contribute to the Canadian Red Cross relief fund.

The Teamsters Union represents 125,000 members in Canada. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has 1.4 million members in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

For further information: Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Teamsters Canada, Cell: 514-609-5101, [email protected]