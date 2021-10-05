The Targeted Strategies Group Executes Succession Plan, Poised for Future Growth

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Targeted Strategies Group ("TTSG"), Canada's leading insurance brokerage firm for successful entrepreneurs and their families, today announces that the founder, Garnet Morris, is retiring from the Canadian insurance industry after an accomplished 40-year career. The CEO, Susan Kichuk, Ph.D., has acquired controlling interest of the company.

"It has been a pleasure working with Susan to put the talent in place to sustain our clients' needs over the long-term," said Garnet Morris. "I'm confidently leaving TTSG in good hands with an impressive team of professionals that will ensure our clients' businesses and families remain strong, for future generations."

TTSG has spent over 20 years helping Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs build economic opportunity through the successful succession of family businesses and transfer of wealth to future generations. Today's announcement marks the successful completion of TTSG's own succession plan into a sustainable firm that can provide bespoke insurance solutions to serve its clients for the long-term.

"Over the past five years, we have built a high-performance organization that continues to achieve exceptional results for our clients," said Susan Kichuk. "Our capabilities and depth of talent set us apart and we will continue to build on TTSG's foundation of innovation and expertise."

With five offices across Canada, the team of Principals, Senior Advisors, Chartered Professional Accountants, MBAs, Lawyers and Actuaries enable the multigenerational support that TTSG provides to clients and their families.

About The Targeted Strategies Group:

For more than 20 years, The Targeted Strategies Group (TTSG) of companies has helped successful entrepreneurs and families protect, preserve, and optimize net worth by using proprietary life insurance solutions. Our team of more than 125 professionals collaborates with our clients and their advisors to provide ideas, strategies, and solutions to complex problems. Learn more about our services at www.targetedstrategies.com.

SOURCE The Targeted Strategies Group

For further information: Suzanne Martyn-Jones | Director, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]