The Targeted Strategies Group Announces Donation to the Canadian Red Cross Emergencies and COVID-19 Response Fund

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Targeted Strategies Group announces a $25,000 CAD donation in recognition of their clients, to support the Emergencies and COVID-19 Response Fund at the Canadian Red Cross.

Through the Canadian Emergencies and COVID-19 Response Fund, the Canadian Red Cross is able to support individuals, families and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as provide disaster relief and recovery to those in Canada through its domestic programs and services.

"This generous gift from The Targeted Strategies Group will help the Canadian Red Cross provide support to individuals and families experiencing the devastating impacts of the pandemic," said Melanie Soler, Vice President, Emergency Management for Canadian Red Cross. "From friendly phone calls to seniors, epidemic prevention and control services, educational activities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and more, the Red Cross is working in communities across the country to provide comfort and care during this difficult time."

The Canadian Red Cross continues to adapt its services to help people across the country who have been impacted by COVID-19.

"Giving is one of our core values as we help our clients identify opportunities to optimize their own philanthropic giving and increase their charitable impact," says Susan Kichuk, CEO of The Targeted Strategies Group. "This holiday season, we are proud to support an organization that has had a broad impact nationwide. Volunteers at the Red Cross have worked tirelessly to support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and our hope is that this donation will assist them to continue this mission."

About The Targeted Strategies Group:

For more than 20 years, The Targeted Strategies Group (TTSG) of companies has helped successful entrepreneurs and families protect, preserve, and optimize net worth by using proprietary life insurance solutions. Our team of more than 100 professionals collaborates with our clients and their advisors to provide ideas, strategies and solutions to complex problems. Learn more our services at www.targetedstrategies.com.

