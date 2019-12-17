The Sweetest Event of the Year Returns to Sugar Beach
5th annual Sugar Shack TO dates announced
TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Today on National Maple Syrup Day, Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath is pleased to announce its return to Toronto's waterfront, March 14 and 15, 2020. On the first weekend of March Break, Sugar Shack TO will sweeten up the city's winter blues with two sugar shacks serving up fresh maple taffy, interactive ice activities, cabane à sucre comfort food, live entertainment and much more!
A landmark on Toronto's waterfront, Redpath Sugar has signed on as presenting partner of the event for another year.
"Redpath is proud to be the presenting partner of this great event for a third year," says Nancy Gavin, Manager of Brand Development at Redpath. "From the delicious food to the great live entertainment, we are excited to see Sugar Beach come alive with this sweet celebration."
WHEN
Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE
Sugar Beach, 11 Dockside Drive at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay
WHAT
- Two Sugar Shacks serving up fresh Ontario maple taffy rolled on snow
- Maple infused comfort food including pancakes, poutine, Beavertails, a candy station and delicious Redpath Sugar cookies
- Lumberjack Show *New in 2020
- Interactive ice activities
- Indigenous storytelling *New in 2020
- Warming stations with fire pits and wood stove
- Live music and entertainment *New in 2020
- Free general admission
Sugar Shack TO 2020 partners include: Redpath Sugar, Billy Bishop Airport, Menkes, Waterfront BIA, Bell Media and Westin Harbour Castle. For more information visit www.sugarshackto.ca and @sugarshackto on instagram.
ABOUT WATER'S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS
Water's Edge Festivals & Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to increase tourism to Toronto's waterfront. WEFE produces the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past projects have included the pan-provincial TALL SHIPS 1812 Tour (2013) and the ONTARIO 150 Tour (2017) which featured the World's Largest Rubber Duck.
