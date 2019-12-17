The Sweetest Event of the Year Returns to Sugar Beach

"Redpath is proud to be the presenting partner of this great event for a third year," says Nancy Gavin, Manager of Brand Development at Redpath. "From the delicious food to the great live entertainment, we are excited to see Sugar Beach come alive with this sweet celebration."

WHEN

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE

Sugar Beach, 11 Dockside Drive at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay

WHAT

Two Sugar Shacks serving up fresh Ontario maple taffy rolled on snow

maple taffy rolled on snow Maple infused comfort food including pancakes, poutine, Beavertails, a candy station and delicious Redpath Sugar cookies

cookies Lumberjack Show *New in 2020

Interactive ice activities

Indigenous storytelling *New in 2020

Warming stations with fire pits and wood stove

Live music and entertainment *New in 2020

Free general admission

Sugar Shack TO 2020 partners include: Redpath Sugar, Billy Bishop Airport, Menkes, Waterfront BIA, Bell Media and Westin Harbour Castle. For more information visit www.sugarshackto.ca and @sugarshackto on instagram.

ABOUT WATER'S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Water's Edge Festivals & Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to increase tourism to Toronto's waterfront. WEFE produces the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past projects have included the pan-provincial TALL SHIPS 1812 Tour (2013) and the ONTARIO 150 Tour (2017) which featured the World's Largest Rubber Duck.

