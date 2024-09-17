The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute Welcomes New Fellow

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute (SRFI) at The Creative School is proud to announce the latest addition to its fellowship program. Serena Li, a recent Toronto Metropolitan University fashion design graduate, joins the Institute as its newest Fellow, infusing the SRFI community with her unique approach to contemporary fashion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Serena Li to the SRFI," says Robert Ott, Director of the SRFI. "Serena's unique vision and dedication to fashion epitomizes our program's mission. The SRFI continues to evolve, creating unparalleled opportunities for our Fellows as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of the fashion industry. Serena is well-positioned to make a significant impact, both within our program and within the industry."

The SRFI has become a dynamic platform centered on individual flexibility for recent alumni aiming to make significant strides in their fashion careers. The Institute has contributed $2 million in support and mentorship, aiding Fellows in international master's programs, developing, producing and showcasing collections at renowned fashion weeks, and competing on a global stage. This financial support, mentorship, and specialized programming, empowers Fellows to innovate and lead in the fashion industry.

Serena Li enters the program alongside current SRFI Fellows, continuing the tradition of excellence that defines the SRFI.

About Serena Li

Serena Li is a 2023 graduate of the TMU Fashion Design program, who has honed her craft with notable brands like Spencer Badu, 032c, and Reese Cooper®. Serena brings a unique vision that blurs the boundaries between traditional ready-to-wear and contemporary technical apparel.

Driven by a passion for performance and functionality, she seamlessly integrates technical materials and innovative design elements into classic fashion silhouettes. Serena Li's designs represent a dedication to urbane sophistication, equipping wearers with the necessary functional needs to combat the city environment with a cutting-edge style.

About The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute

The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute (SRFI) at The Creative School is a program dedicated to supporting emerging Canadian fashion designers nationally and internationally. Serving fashion design recent graduates from Toronto Metropolitan University, the Institute educates and provides mentorship, awards, and international opportunities to new talent in fashion craftship. Founded in 2016, The SRFI is made possible through the generous on-going support of The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation. For more information, visit www.torontomu.ca/the-suzanne-rogers-fashion-institute.

About The Creative School

The Creative School is a dynamic faculty that is making a difference in new, unexplored ways. Made up of Canada's top professional schools and transdisciplinary hubs in media, communication, design and cultural industries, The Creative School offers students an unparalleled global experience in the heart of downtown Toronto. For more information, visit torontomu.ca/the-creative-school.

