The Sutton Place Hotel Halifax Introduces a New Standard of Luxury in Downtown Halifax

"Our entire organization is so excited about the opening of this fabulous hotel. Our partner, Joe Ramia, has been wonderful to work with and together we have built a beautiful hotel of which all of Halifax can be proud. It combines modern elegance, gorgeous views of the harbour and Citadel Hill with the warmth of genuine Nova Scotia hospitality. We are so grateful to our team, led by General Manager, Mark Schaay for the incredible job they have done preparing for this opening under extraordinary conditions." said Robert Pratt, President, The Sutton Place Hotels.

The contemporary and elegant design of The Sutton Place Hotel Halifax takes inspiration from the luxury brand's legacy of refined European elegance, the upscale and modern charm of Argyle and Grafton Street, and the city's maritime heritage. The sophisticated and spacious lobby complete with an elegant décor of Italian marble walls and extravagant lighting is a perfect place to relax while checking-in, or before dining at the award-winning onsite restaurant, Chop Steakhouse & Bar. The harmonious dark navy and gold design hues reminiscent of nautical heritage can be found throughout the hotel, including all 262 guest rooms and suites. Guests can enjoy exceptional comfort with built-in and automated in-room amenities, spa-inspired bathrooms, and floor to ceiling windows that perfectly capture the spectacular views of downtown, The Halifax Waterfront Harbour, and historical Citadel Hill.

Guests can enjoy the upscale fitness facilities equipped with a recoiled floor for optimal comfort and performance, and will soon be able to experience the outdoor patio oasis, which includes an outdoor hot tub and fire pits surrounded by lush soft seating creating a perfect place to relax and splendour in the panoramic views of Halifax. The Sutton Place Hotel Halifax is truly one of a kind, and our team of dedicated hospitality professionals invite you to be the first to experience this new approach to hotel luxury with our Opening Celebration Rate:

Book your reservation at suttonplace.com or call 1 866 378 8866 and stay between September 8, 2020 to January 30, 2021 and enjoy a room rate as low as $179/night, plus become a Sutton Prestige Member and receive 4 x Sutton Prestige Reward Points.

