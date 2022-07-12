The Sustainable Agave Company partners with Canada's Wonderland and Six Flags La Ronde.

Just in time for summer, upcycled, biodegradable foodservice products are now available at Canada's major amusement parks.

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Sustainable Agave Company, a North American leader in biodegradable foodservice products, announces a strategic partnership with Canada's Wonderland and Six Flags La Ronde. The partnership provides biodegradable agave-based products like cutlery to the nation's major amusement parks, increasing sustainability and decreasing plastic waste.

"We are thrilled to partner with Canada's Wonderland and Six Flags La Ronde to help them reach their sustainability goals," said The Sustainable Agave Company's Director of Sales, Lauren Sheehan. "I can't wait to see our biodegradable products in the hands of people having fun and enjoying their summer at the parks."

Canada's Wonderland

The Sustainable Agave Company has become the cutlery provider of Ontario's premier amusement park.

Six Flags La Ronde

The Sustainable Agave Company is now the exclusive cutlery supplier of Six Flags La Ronde amusement park in Quebec.

About The Sustainable Agave Company

Founded in 2020, the Sustainable Agave Company's mission is to upcycle plant by-products into better, biodegradable solutions for single-use plastic. The main ingredient in our products is agave waste from tequila production. We pride ourselves on creating strong, durable, and functional products that help reduce the world's reliance on single-use plastic.

The company initially started producing agave-based straws, but the demand for more has led to a growing portfolio of agave fiber and plant-based products for the foodservice and retail industries like cups, containers, cutlery, and more. As a result, we are constantly innovating and prioritizing research and development to create new products.

The Sustainable Agave Company proudly manufactures two brand lines: Agaveware and Naturalware. Agaveware includes our top-selling agave-based items, and Naturalware is comprised of our non-agave, plant-based biodegradable products.

We aim to upcycle more than 5,000,000 lbs of agave waste into exciting and effective biodegradable products. Visit www.sustainableagavecompany.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Facebook.

