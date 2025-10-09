First instinct is to rely on AI as students eschew critical thinking skills, new KPMG in Canada survey finds

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - More than seven in 10 Canadian students (73 per cent) now rely on generative artificial intelligence (AI) for their schoolwork, up sharply from 59 per cent in 2024 and 52 per cent two years ago, finds a new KPMG in Canada survey. The surge in popularity poses fresh dilemmas for educational institutions because the research also shows that generative AI is being used to avoid critical thinking, with nearly half (48 per cent) saying that their critical thinking skills have deteriorated since they started using it.

"The point of higher education is for students to develop critical thinking skills, not avoid them," says Rob Clayton, Partner and National Education Practice Leader for KPMG in Canada. "Our research highlights the importance of embedding AI literacy across higher education to help students learn how to use AI tools to improve their analytical skills, not make them worse.

"When they enter the workforce, they will not only be expected to know how to use AI properly and safely, but they must have the ability to analyze, objectively evaluate, and problem solve," he says. "If students use AI only to save time, they risk trading convenience for comprehension, leaving behind critical thinking, knowledge retention, and the ability to adapt in a fast-changing world.

"AI is now part of our everyday reality whether you're in school or not. Turning to generative AI has become second nature to many students, with nearly half saying it's their 'first instinct' to rely on AI when given an assignment. Yet, in the two years since we've undertaken this research, students – as many as six in 10 - still feel like they're cheating whenever they use generative AI and over half are afraid of getting found out. That suggests higher educational institutions still need to embed AI into learning pathways."

Indeed, the survey finds that nearly 80 per cent of students want their educational institution to offer courses on how to use AI ethically and safely and to build it as foundational to put their critical-thinking skills to work.

Key survey findings:

Preparing students for the workplace

Overall, students report using generative AI tools more frequently than last year. Daily use jumped by 15 per cent, with 25 per cent now using AI every day or for every assignment, compared to 10 per cent a year ago. Nearly half (45 per cent) use AI a few times a week, 20 per cent use it a few times a month, and the remaining 11 per cent use it once every few weeks or on an ad-hoc basis.

As many as seven in 10 (71 per cent) say their grades improved after using generative AI. However, nearly the same number of students (66 per cent) say that despite getting better results, they don't think they are learning or retaining as much knowledge.

"As AI tools become more integrated into students' academic lives, it's essential that educators rethink their teaching methods and assessment strategies to ensure students are still using critical thinking skills and genuine learning continues," says Mr. Clayton. "Emphasizing more oral presentations and in-class discussions can provide valuable opportunities for students to demonstrate their understanding, think critically on their feet, and building on the information AI generated for them."

In much the same way that private-sector employees use generative AI to boost productivity, students turn to AI for research (63 per cent), generating ideas (62 per cent), editing or reviewing assignments (43 per cent) and summarizing information (39 per cent). Seventy per cent also use generative AI tools to create and edit their resumes.

"It's vital that educators equip students with the practical AI skills employers now expect," says Jameel Ahamed, Partner, Technology Strategy & Digital Transformation, KPMG in Canada. "When students learn to harness AI not just to save time but to stimulate and augment their thinking, they unlock deeper learning benefits. By integrating AI literacy and hands-on training into the curriculum, educators can prepare graduates to navigate expectations in a dynamic job market by bringing their insights and training in order to challenge assumptions and status quo, drive innovation and boost productivity."

Lacking that social connection

The research also reveals how pervasive the technology has become in student life, beyond academics. Many students say they are using AI tools to seek social connection outside of school, with over 60 per cent saying they feel safer asking personal questions to AI rather than someone they know like a friend or family member, and 52 per cent admitting they sometimes trust AI more than humans. Over half (51 per cent) say AI makes them feel less lonely and 52 per cent say it provides emotional support when they need it.

"Digital tools are changing the way humans interact, learn and operate. Educators can help their students balance this shift by fostering more opportunities for meaningful, peer-to-peer interactions," says Mr. Clayton. "Incorporating study groups and collaborative projects can teach students how to develop the strong social bonds and communication skills that are essential for personal growth and success beyond the classroom."

Other survey findings:

say that while they get better results or answers when using generative AI, they don't think they are learning or retaining as much knowledge Students primarily use generative AI for: Research ( 63 per cent ) Generating ideas ( 62 per cent ) Editing / reviewing assignments ( 43 per cent ) Summarizing information from publicly available sources ( 39 per cent ) Writing essays or reports ( 36 per cent ) Creating presentations ( 25 per cent )

70 per cent say they used generative AI tools to create and edit their resumes

About the KPMG Generative AI Adoption Index Survey

KPMG surveyed 3,804 Canadians (aged 18+) from August 15 to September 15, 2025, using Sago's Methodify online research platform to gauge the adoption and use of generative AI. Included in the survey were 684 students attending university, college, vocational, or high school educational institutions. Of the total students surveyed, 73 per cent use generative AI for their schoolwork. Thirty-five per cent of the generative AI users are college students; 32 per cent are university students, 15 per cent are in high school, nine per cent are post-graduate or part-time students, and nine per cent are in technical, trade or vocational school.

