More than three-quarters of Canadians are concerned about data privacy when it comes to agentic AI agents, finds a new KPMG in Canada survey

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, more than three-in-four Canadians (78 per cent) say they plan to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to guide their holiday shopping this season, finds a new KPMG in Canada survey. Yet, almost as many (76 per cent) expressed hesitancy about relying entirely on agentic AI to do their shopping, saying it would feel impersonal and take the sentimental touch away from gift giving.

Source: KPMG in Canada's Holiday shopping agentic AI survey (CNW Group/KPMG LLP) Source: KPMG in Canada's Holiday shopping agentic AI survey (CNW Group/KPMG LLP)

Most consumers already use AI-powered tools, like personalized recommendations, product reviews, price comparisons on retailer websites and apps, and conversational platforms like ChatGPT or Gemini, to research deals. Agentic AI goes a step further, helping consumers plan and prepare actions, such as building a shopping cart or scheduling delivery, but still requiring user confirmations at key steps. The next iteration will be autonomous agentic AI agents that can manage tasks end-to-end from placing orders to arranging returns with minimal human intervention. While major U.S. retailers are already piloting these solutions, in Canada, adoption is still in its early stages.

"Canadians want the best deals and are turning to AI tools to help, especially as many households are feeling the pinch of rising costs," says Elliot Marer, National Leader, Consumer and Retail, KPMG in Canada. "Whether browsing for deals, checking store stock or reading reviews, consumers are using technology to plan before they buy. However, when it comes to agentic AI shopping agents, Canadians remain hesitant, with most (86 per cent) wanting to remain in control. For retailers, building trust will be critical through transparency, easy opt-ins, and human-in-the-loop options, so that technology enhances rather than replaces the personal touch at the heart of holiday shopping."

Key survey highlights:

78 per cent of 1,200 Canadians say they are likely to use AI before choosing where to shop 32 per cent very likely 46 per cent somewhat likely 14 per cent unlikely 8 per cent very unlikely

of 1,200 Canadians say they are likely to use AI before choosing where to shop 72 per cent say agentic AI-powered shopping feels impersonal

say agentic AI-powered shopping feels impersonal 60 per cent feel agentic AI takes away the personal touch of holiday shopping

feel agentic AI takes away the personal touch of holiday shopping 86 per cent want to approve every step before an AI agent acts, 50 per cent of whom strongly agree

Agentic AI agents spark curiosity

According to the survey, excitement and curiosity in AI shopping agents is strongest among younger Canadians, 54 per cent among those 18 to 24, 42 per cent among 25-34, and 39 per cent between 35-44 years old. Interest declines with age, dropping to 22 per cent among those 55-64 and 19 per cent among adults 65-84.

The survey shows that 57 per cent of consumers want an AI agent to automatically apply the best discounts and offers at checkout, 52 per cent would like personalized product recommendations across retailers, and 51 per cent want proactive alerts when items go on sale or return to stock. Additionally, 38 per cent say they'd be more likely to use an AI agent if it managed loyalty and rewards programs.

When asked what specific tasks they'd be most comfortable using AI agents for, 44 per cent say comparing prices or applying coupons, 31 per cent say checking store inventory, and 30 per cent say finding gift ideas or personalized recommendations. However, 33 per cent say they wouldn't be comfortable using any kind of agentic AI agent.

Sixty percent of respondents said they would feel uncomfortable allowing an autonomous end-to-end AI agent to make purchases on their behalf.

"Overall, we are seeing a more tech-savvy yet cautious consumer, one who embraces digital convenience but demands transparency and choice. Canadians are ready to use these tools but not to surrender control," says Mr. Marer.

Data privacy is the deciding factor

Privacy and control remain the key barriers to adoption. According to the survey, 78 per cent of Canadians express concern about the privacy of their personal data when using AI agents to shop. Eighty-five per cent agree they're not comfortable sharing financial details with AI tools, over half (52 per cent) strongly agreeing.

"Consumers demand convenience, but trust has become equally important to them," says Katie Bolla, Partner, Customer and Retail Solutions, KPMG in Canada. "Retailers and AI developers need to communicate clearly about data use, security and consent if they want to build confidence in agentic AI tools."

In-person shopping here to stay

The survey also delved into in-person and online shopping behaviours. While most Canadians (58 per cent) plan to combine online and in-person shopping this holiday season, more consumers (14 per cent) plan to do all their shopping in-person, compared to those planning to shop exclusively online (9 per cent).

Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of consumers planning to do their shopping solely in-person are 55 to 85 years old, predominantly baby boomers. This compares to only 13 per cent aged between 18 to 34, and only 12 per cent aged 35-54.

"While internet use among older adults continues to grow, baby boomers tend to like brick-and-mortar shopping, preferring to see, touch and try products," says Mr. Marer. "In-store shopping is also a social activity that can be meaningful for older consumers. The proliferation of online scams and data breaches has heightened concerns among older adults, affecting their willingness to transact online. That makes it even more important for retailers to use AI to enhance, not replace, that in-person experience. Tools like personalized recommendations, real-time inventory checks and loyalty optimization can bridge the gap between convenience and trust."

Shy about stablecoins

When it comes to stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to fiat sovereign currencies like the Canadian dollar, the survey finds that nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of Canadians would not use them, 12 per cent say they might and only 4 per cent say they would prefer to. Interestingly, when asked what their main concerns were around stablecoins, 43 per cent say they don't trust cryptocurrencies. Still, 30 per cent admitted that they don't understand them.

"Canadians' hesitancy is understandable, but the landscape is changing. With more focused, dedicated federal frameworks for stablecoins being introduced, requiring fully reserved, bankruptcy‑remote custody and clear redemption rights, we expect confidence to improve as regulatory safeguards take hold," says Kareem Sadek, Partner, Advisory, Emerging Tech Risk Leader and Digital Assets and Blockchain Leader, KPMG in Canada. "Trust is built through transparency and education. As Canadians learn how fiat‑backed stablecoins will be structured in Canada, requiring high‑quality liquid reserves and oversight by the Bank of Canada with ministerial safeguards, the benefits will become clearer."

"For retailers, stablecoins can streamline payments by lowering processing costs, accelerating settlement, and reducing chargeback exposure through transparent, auditable blockchain rails. These efficiencies can translate into lower transaction fees and better cash flow for businesses," notes Mr. Sadek. "Consumers could see faster, more secure payment experiences with the potential for more seamless pricing and loyalty integrations within digital wallets. Stablecoins aren't the same as speculative cryptocurrencies, they're designed to stay stable and serve as a practical, cost-effective way to make payments."

Other poll highlights:

31 per cent of Canadians are excited or curious about agentic AI 54 per cent among ages 18–24, 42 per cent among ages 25–34, 39 per cent among ages 35–44, 22 per cent among ages 55–64, 19 per cent among ages 65–84

of Canadians are excited or curious about agentic AI 60 per cent would not be comfortable allowing a fully autonomous agentic AI agent to make purchases on their behalf

would not be comfortable allowing a fully autonomous agentic AI agent to make purchases on their behalf 78 per cent are concerned about data privacy when using agentic AI agents

are concerned about data privacy when using agentic AI agents 85 per cent are not comfortable sharing financial details with agentic AI agents (52 per cent strongly agree)

are not comfortable sharing financial details with agentic AI agents (52 per cent strongly agree) 58 per cent plan to combine online and in-person shopping this holiday season

plan to combine online and in-person shopping this holiday season 14 per cent plan to shop exclusively in-person vs. 9 per cent exclusively online. Among those shopping solely in-person: 64 per cent are ages 55–85, 13 per cent are ages 18–34, 12 per cent are ages 35–54

plan to shop exclusively in-person vs. exclusively online. Among those shopping solely in-person: 63 per cent would not use stablecoins, 12 per cent might use them, 4 per cent would prefer to use them

About the KPMG Holiday Shopping Agentic AI Survey

KPMG in Canada surveyed 1,200 Canadians between the ages of 18 and 85, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2025, on Sago's premier business panel, using its Methodify online research platform. Forty-nine per cent of respondents were male, 51 per cent were female. Twenty-two per cent have annual gross incomes under $49,900; 31 per cent between $50,000 to $100,000; 29 per cent between $100,000 to $200,000; eight per cent $200,000 and over. Thirty-nine per cent live in Ontario, 24 per cent in Quebec, 32 per cent in Western Canada and six per cent in Eastern Canada.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.

For media inquiries:

Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth

National Communications and Media Relations

KPMG in Canada

T:(416)777-8175

C:(416)528-5324

[email protected]

SOURCE KPMG LLP