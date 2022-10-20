The 25,755 m2 (84,500 ft2) building will accelerate the growth of the company, a leader in commercial roofing

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Superteck Group is launching its new head office today in the presence of employees, customers from across Québec and Canada, elected officials from the region, and representatives of local chambers of commerce. The new building, with its modern offices and adjacent factory, marks an important milestone in the growth of the company and paves the way for the development of new markets.

The Superteck Group's new corporate headquarters in Longueuil (Québec). (CNW Group/Superteck Group)

"It's a great day for our company and all our employees", said Sylvain Lortie, CEO of the Superteck Group. "We are entering a new phase of growth and this head office allows us to centralize our operations to be even more efficient, for the benefit of our customers with respect to all their commercial roofing needs!"

The new headquarters will also make it possible to increase the production capacity of materials intended for roofing needs and their storage, as well as ensure the optimization of inventory management and transport. Highly visible along Highway 30, the location provides easy access to major highways in the region.

"The new building is a good representation of what we offer the client, because all our expertise will now be under one roof," added Sylvain Lortie. "There are currently over 40 employees in the offices, factory and warehouse, and we are recruiting more to support our growth. It is essentially our employees who allow us to offer a full range of services, including the computerized management of roofs with our exclusive Symbios Connect software. As a local company, the team is also able to effectively build relationships of trust with customers."

About the Superteck Group

The Superteck Group is the result of the vision of Sylvain Lortie, who took over the family business, Superteck Experts Conseils, which had 40 years of expertise, and paired it with the Millenium and Ingetec subsidiaries. The Superteck Group now houses its three expert subsidiaries in the field of roof maintenance, thus broadening the scope of its knowledge, the quality of its advice and the reliability of its team of professionals. Superteck Group companies rank among the best in the industry.

The Superteck Group offers roofing and building consulting services, ranging from professional analysis and project management, to slope insulation and fall protection design services, for all types of roofing projects, meeting all the needs of its customers.

Whether it is for building inspection, project management and monitoring, engineering services, site supervision, computerized management of roofs with the exclusive Symbios Connect software, or emergency response, owners and managers of industrial properties are supported from A to Z thanks to the turnkey solutions offered by the company.

MEDIA ADVISORY – LAUNCH EVENT OF SUPERTECK GROUP'S NEW HEADQUARTERS

Date and time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Location: 3200, 2nd Street, Longueuil (Québec), J3Y 8Y7

Participants: Sylvain Lortie, accompanied by his team

Registration required: Please contact Marc Duchesne to confirm your attendance, at [email protected], or by phone at 514 277-3508

