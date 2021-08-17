At this time, the program is aimed to people 12 years and older living with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a mild intellectual disability (MID) or a language impairment (dysphasia). Users are referred by an affiliated agency and must meet certain eligibility criteria established by the program, including having certain abilities to move around on their own. The School Service Centres and the CISSS of Laval, whose cooperation helped define the program, deserve to be recognized for their important contribution.

While it had been running the project as a pilot for some years, it is now an official program, part of STL's regular operations. For now, a maximum of 10 active users will be accepted in the program at one time. Spaces will be reassigned to new users as they become available (registration required, available on Android only).

Distinctive features compared to other public transport travel planners:

Customized and user-tailored routes

Monitoring by STL customer service agents

Guidance in collaboration with the partner organization's stakeholders

Registered users only: user record with emergency contact in case of need

Possibility of free telephone loan for a trial period, as most of the young people targeted do not have one

Free first month of transportation

This project was made possible through the funding granted by the Ministère des Transports du Québec and its Programme d'aide gouvernementale au transport collectif des personnes (PAGTCP).

To find out more, visit stlaval.ca/STLcompagnon

Quote by Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Government of Quebec

"Promoting and enhancing public transit are priorities, much like access to this service for the greatest number of people. That's why I am proud of the support provided by your government for this innovative project. There's no doubt that the mobile app users will also feel a sense of pride when they get on an STL bus by themselves."

Quote from Stéphane Boyer, Deputy Mayor, Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee and City Councillor for Duvernay-Pont-Viau, Ville de Laval

"This is a tremendous program full of promise that will foster the independence of young Laval residents living with functional or intellectual limitations. This gives them greater freedom to use public transit with confidence and without any anxiety as they will always be supported by someone who can help them find their way should the need ever arise. This Program is another innovation by the STL and like me, all Laval residents have every reason to be extremely proud of it, which meets our values of inclusive active mobility on our exceptional island."

Quote from spokespersons Ingrid Falaise and Cédrik Reinhardt, stepmother and father of an autistic child

"We are immensely pleased to have the privilege of promoting the Société de transports de Laval's STL Compagnon program! As parents of an autistic teenager, we know how important it is to guide our child to success with independence, pride and dignity. We salute the STL's ambition, their involvement in our society and their commitment to making a real difference in the development of people with special needs! Thank you to the STL for taking over and holding our children's hands, if only for a bus ride!"

Watch our spokespersons' video testimony (available in French only)

Quote from Éric Morasse, Chair of the Board of Directors of the STL and City Councillor for Saint-François in Laval

"This initiative is in line with the STL's innovation values. Empowering as many people as possible to include public transit in their travel habits is at the heart of our corporate mission, our strategic plan, and our universal accessibility plan. It's also a way to provide an alternative to paratransit for those who have the inclination and ability."

Watch the STL Compagnon video

About the Société de transport de Laval

With a dedicated team of over 1,100 employees, the STL develops and operates an integrated network of buses, school transportation, public taxis and paratransit services that provide over 19 million trips every year.

The STL's regular bus network has 47 lines with some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,500 kilometres on Laval's territory. The STL is one of the most innovative transportation companies in North America. stlaval.ca/home

About the Programme d'aide gouvernementale au transport collectif des personnes

The main purpose of this program is to provide financial support to public transit authorities for carrying out capital projects required to coordinate and operate public transit services. The program is intended to promote the maintenance, improvement and development of public transit equipment and infrastructure.

