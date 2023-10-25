The state of the media: CJF to host Connie Walker and Lydia Polgreen in conversation

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - With the rapidly evolving media landscape, concerns about news accessibility have taken centre stage. While subscription-based news sources and user-supported independent outlets provide diverse options for engaged news consumers, media consolidation and downsizing in free-access platforms are resulting in a diminishing range of choices. This leaves those who don't pay for news to navigate a fractured information ecosystem that includes declining television news, social media, partisan outlets and AI-generated content.

Journalists Connie Walker and Lydia Polgreen will discuss the state of the media at a CJF J-Talk event on Nov 9. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

On Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) will present an in-depth conversation on the state of the media with Pulitzer and Peabody Award-winning journalist Connie Walker (Gimlet Media) and Lydia Polgreen, Opinion Columnist at The New York Times.

"In an age of growing news avoidance and a decline in trust in the news, it's crucial to provide a diverse media landscape for both paying subscribers and those with limited access," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "The growing gap between those who have access to quality news and those who do not only undermines our democratic systems, which should be a concern to us all."

This intimate discussion between Walker and Polgreen, followed by an audience Q&A, will take place at the TD Centre, 54th floor. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for general admission and can be purchased here . The event will be followed by a cocktail reception and a chance to meet our speakers over food and drinks.

For full speaker biographies, visit the CJF event page .

This event is part of the CJF's J-Talks program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

The event will also be livestreamed via CPAC.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks series sponsor TD Bank Group, in-kind supporter Cision and broadcast partner CPAC.

Connie Walker and Lydia Polgreen in Conversation: The State of the Media

DATE: Thursday, November 9, 6:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: The Lambert Room, TD Bank Centre, 54th Floor, 66 Wellington St. West, Toronto

Buy tickets

#CJFJTalks

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks , a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education , training and research.

The CJF has been dedicated to acting as a catalyst for open and honest dialogue – helping to improve relationships between and understanding of the media and the private and public organizations that are often the focus of media and public attention. It is a pivotal distinction that sets The Canadian Journalism Foundation apart.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation attracts presidents, CEOs and senior executives from Canada's leading institutions. CJF's Executive Committee and Board of Directors include high-level representatives from corporations, media organizations, academic institutions, professional associations, and some of Canada's leading charitable foundations. CJF is built on the commitment of these inspired and influential individuals who lend their time and expertise to furthering CJF's mission.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]