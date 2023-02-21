The State of Remote Work: Five Trends to Know for 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The sudden shift to remote and hybrid work spurred significant change for employers, employees, and job seekers. But after several years of adjusting, where do they stand when it comes to working in the office versus anywhere? New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals five remote work trends taking shape for 2023.

Remote jobs are here to stay. Professionals remain confident in the job market, and having greater flexibility to choose where and when to work is a top motivator for making a move. 85 per cent of workers are interested in hybrid or fully remote positions, and they have options: 22.9 per cent of all new job postings in Jan. 2023 were advertised as remote, up from 20.6 per cent a year ago. View Robert Half's Demand for Skilled Talent report for insight into roles with the greatest percentage of remote opportunities.



Work flexibility can lead to higher happiness. Nearly three-quarters of professionals (73 per cent) who can work where and when they are most productive are putting in more hours now than three years ago. However, despite longer workdays, 43 per cent report higher job satisfaction.



Some workers say salary is negotiable. A quarter of workers are willing to take a pay cut for the ability to work remotely all the time. When asked by how much, the average response was 16 per cent. Marketing and creative professionals (40 per cent), 18- to 25-year-olds (33 per cent) and working parents (32 per cent) are most likely to accept a salary reduction to be fully remote.



Being in the office still has benefits. Nearly two-thirds of professionals (65 per cent) said they have more effective relationships with colleagues whom they've met face-to-face versus those they have not. And more workers are comfortable collaborating in person (47 per cent) versus virtually (34 per cent).



Employees have equal career opportunities, wherever they are. Most managers (86 per cent) who oversee hybrid teams feel in-office and remote employees have equal opportunities for career advancement. At the same time, 40 per cent of remote workers are concerned about being visible for project opportunities and promotions. Managers said the best ways for off-site employees to position themselves for growth are: Having regular career pathing conversations Expressing interest in professional development opportunities Volunteering to lead or contribute to projects

"Flexibility over where and when they work is a major priority for professionals, and companies should continue to offer employees a level of autonomy over this, to attract and retain top talent, and boost productivity and employee satisfaction," said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "However, it's important to take into account how relationships with colleagues can benefit from in-person collaboration and team-building opportunities, and employers should consider implementing in-person with purpose policies to help cultivate these benefits where possible."

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 1,100 workers 18 years of age or older (conducted Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2022) and 1,449 managers with hiring responsibilities (conducted Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2022) at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow.

