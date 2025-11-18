MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) will begin selling cannabis vaping products on November 26, 2025. The introduction of this new product category is aligned with the company's mission to protect cannabis users' health by selling regulated, lower-risk products, the ultimate goal being to convert users to the legal market.

Vaping refers to the process by which a liquid solution is heated to transform it into an aerosol. Cannabis vaping products have been authorized in Canada under federal law since 2019.

"We have decided to make vaping products available in order to provide a regulated alternative," says Geneviève Giroux, Vice-President, Responsible Merchandising and Supply Chain, at the SQDC. "Vaping is a method of use that has been gaining popularity in recent years and is currently used by 28% of Québec cannabis users. Though vaping comes with health risks, the lack of a legal product offer has made it even riskier due to the hazards inherent in the products available on the illegal market."

According to studies carried out in Canada, illegal vaping products contain many chemicals, including pesticides banned from use in cannabis production or whose concentration significantly exceeds the limit allowed by Health Canada.** They can also be in violation of Québec regulations, with excessive levels of THC and the addition of appealing artificial flavours. Moreover, any claims made about them are unsubstantiated.

Advisory service

All in-store advisors and advisors staffing the online chat service have completed four and a half hours of training to prepare them to guide customers toward responsible use. The training has been developed in collaboration with the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux du Québec and focuses, among other things, on the specifics of the various extracts, the safe use of vapes, building awareness of dependency and the hazards of the products found on the illegal market.

Available products

The SQDC has made every effort to do things right, from employee training to allowing sufficient development time to producers and to the tender analysis process, thus ensuring that all its products are compliant with the regulatory framework and meet other compliance criteria. The SQDC will sell two models of vape batteries, both compatible with the some 20 different one-gram cartridges, in stores and online.

The overall merchandising process lasted more than a year and included time for suppliers' research and development and the SQDC's analysis, compliance validation and internal coordination. The SQDC currently has 14 cartridge suppliers, nine of which have with their head offices in Québec. The prices for one gram of vaping liquid range from $34 to $53.70, with the average being $38.36.

About the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

The SQDC is a government corporation mandated to distribute and sell cannabis in Québec with a focus on protecting customers' health and safety. The company is committed to offering quality products and informing and advising consumers on how to minimize the health impacts of cannabis, all with the goal of migrating users to the legal market and retaining them there. The declared dividend equal to the company's net income is transferred to the Fonds de lutte contre les dépendances, a fund managed by the Ministère des Finances du Québec, and reinvested primarily in cannabis-related prevention efforts and research. For more information, visit SQDC.ca.

SOURCE Société québécoise du cannabis

Information: Chu Anh Pham, Public Affairs Advisor and Spokesperson, [email protected], 438 884-1693