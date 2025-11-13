MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - For the second quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, which ended on September 13, 2025, the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) reported comprehensive income of $30.5 million, compared with $29.4 million for the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. To this can be added the tax revenues generated by its operations in the form of consumer and excise taxes, totalling $67.6 million, with $48.3 million going to the Québec government and $19.3 million to the federal government.

The net income and the Québec portion of the excise tax are remitted in full to the Ministre des Finances du Québec and reinvested primarily in cannabis-related prevention efforts and research and in the fight against the harmful effects of psychoactive substances. In all, $59.9 million will be transferred to the Fonds de lutte contre les dépendances.

The quarterly results in brief

Overall sales for the second quarter reached $189.4 million versus $173.7 million for the second quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Volume sales totalled 38,957 kg of cannabis, compared with 34,668 kg for the same quarter last year. Sustained demand for the concentrate category products and the opening of eight stores influenced the rise in volume sales.

The average sales price, including taxes, for all cannabis products combined was $5.59 as opposed to $5.76 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024-2025.

During the quarter, 4.8 million transactions were recorded, compared with 4.4 million in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Store network sales rose to $181.9 million, compared with $166.0 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2024-2025, while online sales totalled $7.5 million versus $7.7 million for the same respective periods.

For the second quarter, the SQDC's net expenses totalled $31.9 million or 16.9% of sales, compared with $27.5 million and 15.8% of sales for the same quarter last year.

Prospects

SQDC management is satisfied with the results for its second quarter of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the final year of its Strategic Plan 2024-2026. By relying on the three pillars – involvement of its teams, optimizing the guidance provided to customers and fulfilling its mission in Québec society – the SQDC intends to remain the trusted destination for buying cannabis in Québec.

With a view to increasing accessibility, carrying out its mission and being better aligned with customers' needs, the SQDC extended the opening hours of some 20 stores in August 2025. The company also plans to open new points of sale during the year.

The SQDC is also making good on its commitment to offer products that are lower risk than their illegal and unregulated market counterparts. Accordingly, the SQDC is continuing its preparations to begin selling cannabis vaping products responsibly in the late fall of 2025.

The financial report for the second quarter of the 2025-2026 fiscal year is now available (in French only) on the SQDC's website: SQDC.ca.

About the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

The SQDC is a government corporation mandated to distribute and sell cannabis in Québec with a focus on protecting customers' health and safety. The company is committed to offering quality products and informing and advising consumers on how to minimize the health impacts of cannabis. The goal is to shrink the illegal cannabis market in Québec. The declared dividend, equal to the company's net income, is transferred to the Fonds de lutte contre les dépendances, a fund managed by the Ministère des Finances du Québec, and reinvested primarily in cannabis-related research and the prevention of harmful effects. For more information, visit SQDC.ca.

