QUÉBEC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Panel of Experts on Automobile Insurance Contributions invites the public to give their opinion on the proposed insurance contributions released this morning by the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) for 2025 to 2027. The modifications are presented in an information document entitled Proposed Insurance Contributions for 2025-2027.

Under the Act respecting the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (the Act), before amending insurance contributions, the SAAQ must obtain the opinion of a panel of experts formed for this purpose. The mandate of the Panel of Experts is to review the approach taken by the SAAQ to determine the insurance contributions and check the data used in support of the proposed regulatory amendments.

The Act requires that the Panel of Experts be made up of three members representing the actuarial, financial and insurance sectors. Appointed by the government on January 23, 2024, the members are Dominique Faribault, from the insurance sector; Bernard Turgeon, economist; and Micheline Dionne, actuary and Chair of the Panel of Experts on Automobile Insurance Contributions. Their biographical notes are available on the Panel of Experts website.

Public consultation until April 19, 2024

As part of its mandate, the Panel of Experts is holding a public consultation to gather opinions from individuals and groups interested in the Proposed Insurance Contributions for 2025-2027. Public participation will help enhance the three experts' analysis.

The consultation will be held online on the government's public consultation platform starting today. The deadline to submit a brief or comment is April 19, 2024 at 5 p.m.

A public hearing will take place on May 7, 2024. The Panel of Experts will hear individuals and groups who have submitted a brief regarding the SAAQ's proposed insurance contributions and falling within the scope of its mandate. The session will be held virtually and will be broadcast live and recorded for later viewing.

The Panel of Experts plans to release its report in early July 2024.

All information and documents necessary for the public consultation are available on the Panel of Experts website.

