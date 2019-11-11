The Social Herbivore Hosts Toronto's First-Ever Vegan Wine Fair with a Portion of Proceeds to Support Love Puppies & Humane Society International/Canada

Newly-launched initiative featuring Canada's First, Female Master Sommelier, Jennifer Huether & Vegan TV Host, Priya Rao

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - As profiled in the November 2nd issue of the Globe & Mail, Master Sommelier, Jen Huether and vegan foodie and TV host, Priya Rao have launched The Social Herbivore to focus on perfect pairings for plant-based cuisine. They are bringing the first-ever Vegan Wine Holiday Celebration in Toronto to the Centre for Social Innovation (720 Bathurst St) on Thursday, Dec 5th from 7-11pm featuring some of the top wine agencies in the city along with Wines of New Zealand, Wines of Ontario, Gargoyle Wine Club and many more.

Many people wonder what 'vegan' wine is and whether it is somehow inferior to 'regular' wine, to which Huether says, "When winemakers look to clarify their finished wine to give them that clear, bright clarity they traditionally use animal proteins; however, many of your favourite wines may already be vegan-friendly without you even knowing it." In fact, many winemakers around the world are abandoning traditional fining agents for vegan alternatives which they find to be more earth-friendly.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Early Bird rate of $65 ends Nov 15th and regular tickets are $75. Find us: https://www.thesocialherbivore.co @socialherbivore

With 2019 being declared the 'year of the vegan', it's no secret that interest in veganism has skyrocketed this year and non-vegans are making more conscious food choices. "Whether it's a full lifestyle overhaul, or embracing 'meatless Mondays' we think every small change contributes to a big wave so we're adding a splash of fun to the mix by creating perfect pairings for plant-based cuisine." says Rao, who has been hosting vegan food & wine events in Toronto for over 5 years.

Guests will taste over 100 vegan-friendly, (including organic, sustainable and biodynamic) wines from Ontario and around the world, with plant-based food and charcuterie boards by Wandering Deli, who are set to open Toronto's first dairy-free cheese shop and vegan cupcakes by Have A Heart Bakeshop. Guests are invited to dress up for the event which will also feature a pop-up shop by The Queen V with a selection of natural, eco-friendly, cruelty-free gifts proudly made by Canadian small businesses, and a DJ to keep the atmosphere festive.

Huether and Rao are proud to announce that a portion of proceeds will be donated to HSI/Canada to support Love Puppies and all of their important work to help companion animals..

At The Social Herbivore we are passionate about matching vegan friendly wines with vegan cuisine. Whether it's at one of our own signature events, through online wine reviews and live conversations with winemakers, or as hosts for your event, we're taking the guesswork out of the equation while educating you on the different styles of vegan-friendly wines available around the globe.

