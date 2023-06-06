LAVAL, QC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - This Wednesday, June 7, all Société de transport de Laval (STL) riders will once again be able to take the bus for only $1 due to the maintaining of the smog alert issued by Environment Canada. This special rate will therefore remain in effect throughout the day for riders paying on board in cash, credit or debit.

Launched in 2008, the STL's Smog Alert is a unique initiative in Canada. It aims to promote the use of public transit rather than the car when the air quality deteriorates to the point of falling below acceptable standards.

The STL monitors Environment Canada smog alerts until Labor Day.

About the Société de transport de Laval

Relying on a dedicated team of more than 1,100 employees, the STL develops and operates an integrated network of buses, school transportation, shared taxis and paratransit. The STL's regular bus network has 46 lines, some 2,700 stops and covers nearly 1,500 kilometers in Laval. stlaval.ca

