LAVAL, QC, July 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 20, 2021, all customers will be able to take the bus on the regular network and shared taxis for only $1 due to a smog alert issued by Environnement Canada.

Launched in 2008, the Société de transport de Laval's (STL) Smog Alert initiative promotes the use of public transit when air quality deteriorates to acceptable standards.