The Smog Alert is Launched in Laval - Take the bus for only $1 Français
Jul 19, 2021, 19:16 ET
LAVAL, QC, July 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 20, 2021, all customers will be able to take the bus on the regular network and shared taxis for only $1 due to a smog alert issued by Environnement Canada.
Launched in 2008, the Société de transport de Laval's (STL) Smog Alert initiative promotes the use of public transit when air quality deteriorates to acceptable standards.
The STL monitors smog alerts until Labor Day.
SOURCE Société de transport de Laval
For further information: Amélie Asselin, Communications Advisor, 514 617-0592, [email protected]
Share this article