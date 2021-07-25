LAVAL, QC, July 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 26, 2021, all customers will be able to take the bus on the regular network and shared taxis for only $1 due to a smog alert issued by Environnement Canada.

For the second time in a week, smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba is causing poor air quality in the Greater Montréal area.

Launched in 2008, the Société de transport de Laval's (STL) Smog Alert initiative promotes the use of public transit when air quality deteriorates to acceptable standards.

The STL monitors smog alerts until Labor Day.

