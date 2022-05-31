The Smith Manoeuvre Unveils Redesigned Website

Developed in the mid-1980's, Canadians have been using The Smith Manoeuvre to keep more of their hard-earned dollars in order to reduce the cost of home ownership and improve their financial security. It is an extremely efficient method of accomplishing a number of any typical Canadian's goals simultaneously: eliminating expensive, non-deductible mortgage debt, generating valuable tax deductions, and investing for the future.

bWEST Interactive designed the new responsive website with functionality that will allow The Smith Manoeuvre to:

Provide a world-class website experience with a responsive design.

Improve onsite navigation and access to The Smith Manoeuvre's entire offering of financial books, courses and tools that allow quick and easy access to information, including finding Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professionals (SMCP).

entire offering of financial books, courses and tools that allow quick and easy access to information, including finding (SMCP). Increase The Smith Manoeuvre's national customer acquisition via enhanced search engine optimization (SEO) and improved conversion rate.

Robinson Smith, President and CEO, said "the new site not only updates and modernizes The Smith Manoeuvre brand but also greatly increases site functionality and navigation. We anticipate a significant improvement in site management, but more importantly, a more engaging and streamlined experience for visitors and customers regardless of device being used to view the site."

LuAnn Olson, Vice President of Administration, said, "from an administrative point of view I am excited about the website's increased capability; from an educational point of view, I'm excited about how visitors will be able to more efficiently get the information and the products that will help them on their journey towards financial security."

bWEST is an Interactive Marketing & Web Design Agency. We help our clients attract and retain customers via creative and effective digital marketing strategy and tools.

Smith Consulting Group Ltd. educates Canadian homeowners and trains financial professionals on The Smith Manoeuvre. www.smithmanoeuvre.com

SOURCE Smith Consulting Group Ltd.