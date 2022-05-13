The Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professional Network Hits 100 Members

From Victoria, B.C., to Halifax, N.S., Canadian homeowners can get local help

VICTORIA, BC, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - With inflation nearing 7% in Canada, the cost of living is increasing at a rate not seen for over 30 years. This, combined with high taxation and the increasing costs of homeownership, means that Canadians are finding it more difficult than ever to stay afloat financially. As price pressures continue to mount, homeowners in Canada need to know financial freedom can be found by unlocking the equity in their home. It's called The Smith Manoeuvre and it can not only eliminate an expensive mortgage in record time, but it can also reduce your tax bill and build an investment portfolio that people can access in the years to come.

The strategy, pioneered by former financial consultant, Fraser Smith, has been in continuous operation in Canada for close to 40 years. And while financial professionals have been assisting Canadians implement this strategy for decades, though it is not complicated in theory, it is critical that it is set-up correctly and that correct processes are followed on an on-going basis.

Robinson Smith, Smith Consulting Group Ltd. president and son of Fraser Smith, says, "Over the years we have heard of stories whereby financial professionals and service providers have attempted to implement The Smith Manoeuvre for their clients, but it was not done correctly – either the strategy was not maximized for the client or it ended up not being The Smith Manoeuvre at all." And Smith says this can be a problem, "With this strategy we are dealing with mortgage functionality and amortization, we are dealing with long-term investing, and we are dealing with the Canada Revenue Agency – in order to maximize the tax benefits and the investment returns while minimizing the amortization of a Canadian's expensive mortgage, it is important to get it right…and too many financial professionals don't have sufficient understanding of The Smith Manoeuvre required to achieve this."

To that end, upon the release of his best-selling book, 'Master Your Mortgage for Financial Freedom', Smith also developed The Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professional Accreditation Program. According to Smith, "We are training mortgage brokers, investment advisers, accountants, insurance specialists, mortgage conveyancers and realtors specifically in the strategy to ensure that Canadians across the country will have local professionals to help them implement and monitor the strategy. These are the types of professionals that Canadians should surround themselves with in any event, but now not only are they specialists in this wealth-creation strategy, but they also all know and work with each other, are able to communicate with other, share the same language and expertise, and can surround their mutual client."

While only created two years ago, the network has already grown to 100 members and Canadians are finding it easier than ever to locate professional, knowledgeable assistance. "I'm very proud of the network that we, along with all the network members, have built out in order to help Canadians solidify their financial security. It is more important in these times than it ever has been," says Smith.

Robinson Smith is available for virtual or in-person interviews.

SOURCE Smith Consulting Group Ltd.

For further information: Media Inquiries, please contact: Robinson Smith at [email protected]