The Shoe Company unveils Shoe VIP, a new rewards program that gives 4 million members cause to celebrate

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Canadian retailer The Shoe Company, a Designer Brands company (NYSE: DBI), has launched Shoe VIP, an innovative points-based loyalty program created for and by its members. Shoe VIP replaces the existing Shoe Lovers Rewards (SLR) program providing a more compelling reward experience with greater choice and richer rewards to 4.0M Canadian loyalty members. The new loyalty program is free to join and features two membership tiers, richer rewards, surprise bonus points, a birthday reward, unlimited free shipping and more.

Shoe VIP was built from the ground up using customer research as its foundation — over 13,000 existing customers and SLR members were surveyed on their loyalty program preferences and shopping habits, as well as important milestone moments in their lives. "Shoe VIP is shaped by our members. They told us directly what they like, want and need — and we listened," said Lauren Reimer, Chief Operating Officer, "We know our members want better rewards, more personalization, value and fun in their purchase experience."

The program introduces two member tiers: VIP Insider (free to join) and VIP Influencer (earned status with a $300 calendar year spend); VIP Insiders receive 1 point per $1 spend while VIP Influencers receive 1.5 points per $1 spend. Shoe VIP benefits were designed in response to the survey results, which revealed that customers were looking for more opportunities to earn rewards and customize their offers. Key member benefits include:

$10 welcome reward for new members when joining as VIP Insiders and upon unlocking VIP Influencer status

Points for shopping: $5 reward for every 100 points

Members may customize their rewards by collecting more points and earning a higher redemption value: Earn $5 for a 100 points, $10 for 150 points or $20 for 200 points

Surprise bonus points awarded with every purchase, up to 2,000 per purchase transaction, in addition to the base points earned for every dollar spent

Free shipping on every order with no minimum spend, responding to increased member interest in purchasing footwear online

Birthday gift of 20% off to celebrate in style

$20 bonus reward when members buy 3 pairs of kids' shoes in a calendar year; to treat themselves or anyone in the family

Return policy: 365 days for VIP Influencers

Personal Shopping Day: VIP Influencers can choose to triple their points at purchase once per year

In addition to the creation of enhanced member benefits and rewards, the program design also included the definition of a new brand identity. The Shoe VIP brand is inspired by celebrating the important milestone moments in members' lives. Confetti accents along with a vibrant colour palette of Sunshine Yellow, Pink Watermelon and Shoe Blue, complementing The Shoe Company's signature brand colours of white and blue, reinforce the program's rewarding brand experience.

"We're proud to elevate and innovate the loyalty experience at The Shoe Company — to 'get personal' and connect with our customers at a deeper level," said Mary Turner, President. "Shoe VIP's compelling rewards, element of surprise, and customized approach to rewards management make it a best-in-class loyalty program for our members."

Shoe VIP has launched nationally at all The Shoe Company stores across Canada and online at shoevip.ca.

Survey Methodology: From May 21-31, 2019 Maru/Matchbox conducted a 20-minute online survey. Respondents included 1,016 Canadians, and 12,912 customers of The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse (sourced from Shoe Lovers Rewards members).

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations in the US and Canada under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse brands and operates leased locations in the U.S through its Affiliated Business Group. Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. The Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com .

