The Secret Weapon to Success in Real Estate

With chapters that teach how to build powerhouse real estate agents, teams, and administrators, Empire Builders empowers readers to create a strong foundation that will grow their business. Empire Builders is an inspirational guide and reminds those in real estate that they have the secret weapon to success.

About the Author:

Valerie Simoneau is proudly Canadian, living in the heart of Ontario just minutes away from the Wineries of Niagara. For 6 years she has mentored, trained, and coached some of the most elite Real Estate Admins in all of Canada and works with some incredible powerhouse women building a career of their own. It is a huge passion of Valerie's to empower others to create a career out of what they thought was a job. Valerie has been on multiple podcasts and has spoken at numerous events within the Real Estate Community. She also runs one of the top Real Estate Admin Masterminds in Canada within Keller Williams Real Estate. Valerie has been featured in Mompreneur Magazine and has been nominated twice for Mompreneur of the year in Canada. She is the Director of Operations for one of the top 3 teams in Keller Williams Canada – Knighton Real Estate Advisors. This is home to the foundation of the systems and models Valerie talks about in the Empire Builders Book

