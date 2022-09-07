The Secret's Out of the Bag - KFC and the Ruffles brand team up to create an ultimate chip

Ruffles® KFC Original Recipe® Chicken flavoured potato chips, now available for a limited time only

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Two icons. One epic snack. KFC has let the Ruffles brand in on its secret recipe to give Canadians an epic snacking experience. Fried chicken and potato chips are synonymous with finger lickin', and there is nothing more Finger Lickin' Good than the delicious, ridged crunch of Ruffles potato chips, coupled with the flavour of KFC's iconic 11 herbs & spices. Ruffles® KFC Original Recipe® Chicken flavoured potato chips are now available in Canada nationwide across all major retailers, for a limited time.

This taste collision comes as consumers' appetites for unique flavour collaborations have never been higher. These Ruffles® KFC Original Recipe® Chicken chips combine the Colonel's beloved 11 herbs & spices with the iconic ridges of Ruffles. This combo offers a flavour explosion in the most unexpected way.

"KFC's secret recipe is one of the best kept secrets out there, but we couldn't turn down the opportunity to make the ultimate Finger Lickin' Good chip with such a powerhouse brand," said Katherine Bond-Debicki, CMO, KFC Canada. "We love seeing what's happening with like-minded brands uniting, and we're thrilled to join forces with Ruffles to bring the unimaginable to consumers who know and love our products."

"Ruffles and KFC have a lot in common - we both have a legacy of innovative products that pack a big, satisfying crunch and mouth-watering taste!," said Lisa Allie, Senior Marketing Director, PepsiCo. "Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips give Canadians a unique & adventurous flavour and crunch experience."

The limited-edition product comes with an additional bonus (printed on the bag): 66 g and 180 g bags of Ruffles® KFC Original Recipe® Chicken chips include an offer of 20% off on your next KFC order over $10 online or via the KFC app. Grab new Ruffles® KFC Original Recipe® Chicken chips from major retailers across Canada. Once they're gone, they're gone.

For campaign imagery, please click here.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's®, Doritos®, Tostitos®, Ruffles®, Smartfood® and Cheetos®. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Life®, Quaker Chewy®, Harvest Crunch® and Crispy Minis®. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Sheri Clish, Narrative, [email protected]