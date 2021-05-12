The search is on for Canada's next tech unicorn

Applications are now open for the chance to represent Canada at KPMG's global tech innovator competition

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada today launched its inaugural KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator competition to find Canada's next tech unicorn. The winner will represent Canada in the global finals later this year, competing against the world's best.

The competition is open to entrepreneurs who can demonstrate to a panel of industry professionals that they have developed innovative technologies, established business models, and have the potential to scale-up globally.

"Canada is known around the world for its innovative tech start-ups," says Sunil Mistry, partner, Enterprise and Technology, Media and Telecommunications, KPMG in Canada. "We want to give game-changing Canadian tech businesses the opportunity to pitch their innovations and present their growth ambitions to industry leaders and investors for a chance to be recognized as KPMG's Global Tech Innovator 2021."

The competition will be held in three phases: country-level semi-finals, country-level finals, and global finals.

Shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to be recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology innovators. Businesses will have access to key industry specialists and influencers, and exclusive networking opportunities with venture capital and private equity investors as well as other innovators.

"KPMG is committed to supporting the growth of Canadian tech companies and encourages entrepreneurs to apply, regardless of where they are in their business lifecycle from start-up to accelerated growth," says Mr. Mistry.

The winner of the Canadian Tech Innovator competition, will compete against the winners of the other participating countries in the Global Tech Innovator finals. Following the success of KPMG UK's Best British Tech Pioneer, launched in 2013 – which recognized innovators such as Echo Health and What3Words – the competition has expanded to include 16 countries around the world.

The participating countries include:

Bahrain

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

India

Ireland

Israel

Mexico

Nordic Region

Portugal

South Africa

Spain

UK

United Arab Emirates

USA

Apply now. The contest is open to legal residents of Canada excluding residents of Quebec, who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence and who are not partners, employees or subcontractors of KPMG LLP or in any way affiliated with the Competition.

