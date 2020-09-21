MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The black youth socio-economic development summit (SdesJ) hails the announcement made on September 9th by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of a $93 million investment to support Black entrepreneurs. This program, which can reach up to $221 million, will help business owners in Black communities get access to training and loans to grow their company.

This federal government initiative is consistent with recommendations made by the SdesJ and committee member organizations following the January 31, 2020, meeting at Maison d'Haïti with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Among other things, they called on the federal government to implement measures to promote access to capital for Black entrepreneurs through a dedicated investment fund and loan guarantees. "We saw Prime Minister Trudeau's open mindedness during this meeting. Today, he is taking action with announcing these concrete measures that take into account requests that were made over and over by Black community stakeholders," said Édouard Staco, President, SDESJ.

The SDESJ believes that these first initiatives demonstrate the federal government's leadership and calls on Quebec leaders to do the same to fight racism and foster a more INCLUSIVE economic recovery for Quebec and Canada in this unique COVID-19 environment.

About SDESJ: Comprised of about 40 organizations, the Black youth socio-economic development summit is an innovative network whose mission is to contribute to the economic and social development of Quebec and Canada by specifically focusing on the contribution of Black youth.

SOURCE Sommet socioéconomique pour le développement des jeunes des communautés noires

For further information: Sandra Rabrun, Coordinator, SDESJ, + 514 775-7477, [email protected]

