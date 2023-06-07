The Scott McGillivray Real Estate Fund Launches Second Investment Fund

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Scott McGillivray Real Estate Fund is pleased to announce the successful launch of its second real estate investment fund.

The Scott McGillivray Real Estate Fund (SMREF) II is a successor fund to the inaugural SMREF I, which closed ahead of schedule in 2022, having invested in projects with over 450 units and a gross development value of over $350M.

Scott McGillivray, Trustee and CEO of McGillivray Capital Partners (CNW Group/McGillivray Capital Partners)

"With Fund II we're building off the success of our inaugural fund and essentially replicating the same strategy," says Andrew McGillivray, one of the Fund's four founding Partners. "We're leveraging our relationships and access to make the most out of the current market environment to source high quality, off-market deals not traditionally available to most investors."

Like SMREF I, SMREF II is a passive investment vehicle for investors to gain exposure to high quality real estate development projects, leveraging the relationships and experience of HGTV Celebrity Real Estate Investor Scott McGillivray and the McGillivray Real Estate Investment Team.

"I've been talking to people about how to invest in real estate for over 20 years", says founding Partner, Scott McGillivray, "and the number one question I get is, 'How can I invest with you?' Now I can give people the opportunity to invest with the confidence of knowing that my partners and I are investing in the same thing."

The objective of SMREF II is to build a portfolio of off-market private equity real estate investments focusing on residential properties which will be intensified and sold as condominiums or purpose-built rentals. Focusing primarily on key growth areas in Southern Ontario, the goal of the management team is to create a diversified fund focused on equity capital across multiple institutional-grade development projects, providing investors access to a variety of different asset types, and locations.

For more information please visit www.scottmcgillivrayrealestatefund.com

*Please note that Scott McGillivray will be hosting a live Zoom webinar on June 15th at 7:30 pm EST where he will provide in-depth information about the fund and the benefits of passive real estate investing. To attend this free event, please register here. Space is limited and will be available on a first come first served basis.

About the Management Team

The Scott McGillivray Real Estate Fund II GP team consists of four founding partners with a variety of real estate, development and asset management experience, and accreditations that include CPA, CFA, BComm, PMP and MBA. The partners, Scott McGillivray, Andrew McGillivray, Dan Pero and Erik Kroman have personally experienced the benefits of both active and passive real estate investing and are passionate about helping others build wealth in the space.

About Scott McGillivray

Scott McGillivray's passion lies in educating people to make smart investment and renovation decisions and how to succeed in the uber-competitive world of real estate. Scott has been a top rated HGTV star in the US and Canada for over 15 years, starring in over 300 episodes of television, and is best known as the star and award-winning Executive Producer of HGTV's hit series' "Income Property", "Moving the McGillivrays", "Buyers Bootcamp", and most recently "Scott's Vacation House Rules". Scott is also an accomplished real estate entrepreneur; he's CEO of McGillivray Group and McGillivray Entertainment, and co-founder of real estate investing education company Keyspire. As a skilled contractor, best-selling author, and educator, Scott McGillivray is trusted for his successful real estate investing tactics and is a respected influencer and digital trailblazer who engages daily with his 1M+ followers.

SOURCE McGillivray Capital Partners

For further information: Media inquiries contact: Lauren Flanagan, lauren[email protected]; Investment inquiries contact: Andrew Berndt, [email protected]