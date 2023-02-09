The Schulich Foundation launches Canada's largest skilled trade scholarship program

10 Colleges will award 100 annual scholarships up to $40,000 per student

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Schulich Foundation today announced a game-changing program, Schulich Builders, a scholarship program dedicated to students pursuing a career in the skilled trades. In its first year of operation, more than $3 million is committed to combat labour shortages and highlight the importance of skilled trades in Canada.

"We are proud to promote the skilled trades and support students pursuing this rewarding career path," said Judy Schulich, Director, The Schulich Foundation. "Canadians rely heavily on the trades to build and maintain infrastructure critical for prosperous communities. Our challenge today is not having enough of these talented people to meet the demand."

Program Details:

Launched in 2023, Schulich Builders will cover tuition, tools and living expenses for students enrolling in a skilled trade program at one of ten participating colleges in Ontario. Priority will be given to students nominated by their high school. Students may also apply directly through participating colleges: Centennial, Fanshawe, Algonquin, George Brown, Mohawk, Sheridan, Conestoga, Durham, Humber and Loyalist.

Each college will award ten scholarships per year:

five $20,000 scholarships for one-year certificate programs, and

scholarships for one-year certificate programs, and five $40,000 scholarships for two-year diploma programs.

In addition to financial support, Schulich Builders also provides leadership training and mentorship to set up graduates for success.

"Ontario is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation, which means when you have a career in the skilled trades, you have a career for life. With Schulich Foundation's skilled trade scholarship program, they are helping to attract and prepare a new generation of skilled trades workers here in Ontario for better jobs and bigger paycheques." -The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

"Schulich exemplifies higher education philanthropy, helping to: build institutional capacity; realize a student's full potential and; publicly validate education. Against the backdrop of the new Schulich Builders program, I am utterly delighted, as President and CEO of Centennial College, to witness the Schulich Foundation now partnering with Colleges to promote scholarship opportunities to prospective students seeking to pursue a postsecondary education that will lead to fulfilling, well-paying and in-demand jobs." - Dr Craig Stephenson, President & CEO, Centennial College

For more information, visit: schulichbuilders.com

About The Schulich Foundation

The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having donated in excess of $350 million. Seymour Schulich established and funded The Schulich Foundation. He holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists. Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA, Mr. Schulich has built a well - earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada and around the world. The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centers, lecture and music halls. Over 7,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich Schools.

The Foundation's largest initiative is the $200 million Schulich Leader Scholarships program, spanning 25 universities across Canada and Israel, in support of students pursuing STEM education.

SOURCE The Schulich Foundation

For further information: For media inquiries contact: David Goodman, [email protected], 647-289-1950