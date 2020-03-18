The SAQ responds to call from Food Banks of Quebec

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Answering a cry for help from the country's food banks, the SAQ is donating $1 million to Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ). The move is in support of Quebecers who find themselves in dire and unforeseen circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SAQ is also encouraging customers to join the effort to support food banks by making a donation online through the FBQ website.

For SAQ president and chief executive officer Catherine Dagenais, the exceptional situation we are all experiencing requires us to pull together and show solidarity with one another.

"Today, more than ever, the SAQ is intent on supporting Quebecers," Ms. Dagenais says. "We have partnered with Food Banks of Quebec for more than a decade now and believe it is important to take action today, when needs are especially pressing and we have entered a period of great uncertainty. During our annual SAQ X FBQ fundraising campaigns, customers have always responded to our call with generosity. We encourage them to do the same now."

$12 delivery fee remitted to the FBQ

Beginning today and until further notice, the SAQ will also give to the FBQ the $12 delivery fee it collects for every order submitted online on SAQ.COM.

New measures in stores

Effective immediately, the SAQ is adopting new prevention measures in its stores.

Opening hours have changed. Stores may now open no earlier than 10 a.m. and close no later than 6 p.m.

As a preventive hygiene measure, customers are no longer allowed to pay with cash. Debit and credit cards are the only forms of payment accepted. In addition, all cards, including Inspire cards, must be handled only by the customer.

Traffic in stores is being limited on a banner-by-banner basis. This is to ensure compliance with Public Health's social distancing guidelines, which recommend that customers and employees maintain a distance of at least 1 metre between them (in queues or elsewhere in the store).

SAQ and Express: maximum of 10 customers

Sélection: maximum of 20 customers

Dépôt: maximum of 50 customers for the Marché Central and Quebec City stores and 35 customers for all other stores.

Providing a safe working and shopping environment to employees and customers remains the SAQ's top priority. These measures will remain in effect until further notice.

