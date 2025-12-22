Christmas Meal to be Served for Downtown Eastside Residents

"For many of our guests, this is the only Christmas celebration they will have," shares Cindy Cheung, Community Engagement Coordinator at Vancouver Harbour Light. "The holiday season can be especially challenging for members of our communities who may feel the absence of loved ones more profoundly during this time."

Guests will receive a Sunshine Gift Bag filled with hygiene items, candies and winter knitwear accessories. Hot chocolate will also be available for people while they wait before entering the dining hall where Christmas music will be sung.

When: December 25th, 11am - 1pm (doors close at 12:30pm)

Where: 119 E Cordova St. Vancouver, BC

The Salvation Army thanks all the donors and volunteers that make this annual event possible. Those interested in supporting other year-round programs, including community meals can drop off a donation at the front desk (119 E Cordova), or online at VancouverHarbourLightSA.ca.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. In Bermuda, the Army has been at work since 1896. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and Bermuda and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

SalvationArmy.ca

SOURCE The Salvation Army British Columbia Division

For more information, contact: Cindy Cheung, [email protected], Phone: (604) 646-6813